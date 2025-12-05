A Turning Point for Tournament Integrity? MLF and B.A.S.S. Announce Major Updates

For the past two years, professional bass fishing has been bogged down by high-profile disqualifications, opaque rule enforcement, and disputed polygraph results. This week, two major tournament organizations announced significant updates that suggest the sport is actively working to address those concerns.

MLF Reinstates Aspen Martin and Explains Why

Major League Fishing made a big BFL announcement. | Major League Fishing

In a press release by Major League Fishing (MLF), it was announced that Aspen Martin, one of two anglers disqualified during a Lake Murray regional event in early October, has been reinstated for the 2026 Bass Fishing League (BFL) All-American championship following new disclosures.

How the Case Unfolded

Per the release: Martin and boater Matt O’Connell of Brooks, Georgia, were disqualified from the tournament following a protest alleging the anglers violated BFL Rule No. 10, which states, in part, that contestants may not use mobile communication devices to communicate with anyone about locating or catching fish on tournament waters during tournament hours.

Martin failed the polygraph and O’Connell refused the test, resulting in both being disqualified. But after the ruling, Martin turned over the texts in question, showing that O’Connell had requested information but Martin had not provided it. Based on this new information, a second polygraph exam was given and Martin’s results indicated no deception.

The decision was reversed. Martin will be competing in the 2026 All-American and his winnings from the regional will be restored. He will, however, receive a fine of $500 for failing to report O’Connell’s violation.

Why This Reversal Matters

So, an important step was made in restoring angler integrity. Martin did not break the rule by providing the information that was requested of him. He did stutter-step by not reporting his buddy, but at least a half-step forward was made.

But also of importance was the way the process was handled by Major league Fishing. Historically, it seems like not too many cases end up reversed in the angler’s favor—at least not in the public eye. New evidence was provided, there was due process, and a correction was made. That’s exactly the level of clarity and accountability anglers and fans have been hoping for.

MLF’s Transparent Explanation

Also significant, was the amount of detail provided in MLF’s press release. The situation was presented in full. The process that led to both the initial disqualification and the reversal were explained in detail. The details of what happens to Martin and O’Connell now were shared. Fans and anglers alike gained some insight into how cases like this are handled. It was refreshing, commendable and good for the sport. All anyone wants, from the anglers to the organizations to the fans, is to know that it’s fair.

And for even more clarity, MLF President and CEO Boyd Duckett sent me a direct statement outlining how the organization uses polygraph testing and how they view the larger integrity issue.

“MLF’s stance is simple – a polygraph is one tool in our integrity process, never the automatic final word. Every situation is different, and we look at the full context, the evidence and the angler’s cooperation before making a decision. We treat polygraph exams the same way many professional organizations do – as screenings that support or refute additional evidence. We don’t treat them as criminal interrogations. Anglers are usually provided with the questions in advance. After they receive their results, they have the option to appeal and retake the test with a different mutually agreed-upon examiner, because our goal is to get it right, not trap someone in a ‘gotcha’ moment."

“The recent Aspen Martin situation is a good example of how the process works. We didn’t treat the polygraph as a one-strike verdict. We continued our investigation, considered new evidence that was provided and offered an alternate examiner to, in this case, corroborate the evidence. We kept the lines of communication open every step of the way. When new information came to light, we took the steps necessary to make it right for everyone involved, even when it required additional time, resources and expense on our end. That’s the standard we hold ourselves to – fairness first, and decisions that protect the integrity of the competition, the anglers and the league.”

Duckett’s statement directly addresses concerns anglers have raised about polygraphs being treated as final verdicts rather than investigative tools. Again, all anyone involved wants is for it to be fair.

B.A.S.S. Revises the No-Information Rule After Angler Feedback

B.A.S.S. anounces updates to the No-Info rule for 2026. | B.A.S.S.

B.A.S.S. also made a significant announcement this week directly affecting the way anglers prepare, practice and communicate before events. The No-Information rule has been one of the most controversial in recent years, not because of its very good intent, but because of how difficult it has proven to be to follow and enforce consistently. Beginning in 2026, there will be significant changes to the No-Information rule for the 2026 Bassmaster Elite series, EQ series, Opens and the Classic.

What’s Changing for 2026

The revised rule states anglers will not be allowed to purchase information on tournament waters once the schedule is announced, but they can otherwise receive information until a 28-day off-limits period prior to the tournament.

This means competitors can fish with friends, family or fans on tournament waters prior to the 28-day period as long as they are not purchasing or trading goods or services for waypoints or competitive insight.

The Classic will be the exception, with No-Information taking effect as of January 1st.

Why Anglers Pushed for Reform

This updated rule came as a collaboration between B.A.S.S. and the Association of Bass Professionals (ABP).

Per the release: “During the 2025 season, the sentiment of the anglers was that we needed a shorter window for the full scope No-Info rule,” said ABP president and Bassmaster Elite Series pro John Crews….The ABP conducted a survey and 75% of the Elite Series pros preferred a 28-day full scope no-info rule window. The majority of the field also agreed that the purchase or exchange of goods or services for information or waypoints should be prohibited when the schedule is announced. We applaud B.A.S.S. for the change.”

This revised version of the No-Information rule helps to reduce anglers’ fear of accidental violations while maintaining an even playing field and showcasing the skill and talent of the anglers.

Does This Still Need Attention?

However, the process of investigating violations, including the role of polygraph testing, appears to remain unchanged—or at least, was not addressed.

Why These Changes Matter

Public facing updates from both of these top-level organizations shows that there is room for improvement and all parties involved are dedicated to moving the sport forward. And the level of transparency shown demonstrates their commitment to integrity.

Whether driven by angler feedback, fan outcry, internal review, or all of the above, they show that the organizers of this sport understand the importance of positive change and evolution to keep tournament bass fishing moving forward.

A Sport in Transition

Change is inevitable, just choose the direction wisely. | Kurt Mazurek

Like anything that has been around for decades, competitive bass fishing needs to go through periods of transition to grow, to remain relevant, and provide the best experience for competitors and fans alike. While encouraging, these updates from MLF and B.A.S.S. don’t solve every problem. But very importantly, they represent acknowledgment, clarity, and movement.

Tournament bass fishing’s integrity has always required shared responsibility from both the anglers and the organizations. The stories this week indicate a shared focus toward a more even playing field, improved transparency, and a commitment to the future of our sport.

