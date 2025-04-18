Travis Hunter’s Sports Illustrated Video Shines a Light on Bass Fishing
Travis Hunter Brings Bass Fishing to Sports Illustrated
I was thrilled to see that Travis Hunter’s May 2025 Sports Illustrated cover photo and feature article feature a healthy dose of well-presented bass fishing. If you dig a little deeper into the online version of the article you’ll find a really nicely produced, 11-minute mini-doc including Hunter and the journalist responsible for this coverage, Pat Forde, chatting away while reeling in bass.
A Mini-Doc That Goes Beyond Football
The video starts with an aerial shot of a beautiful little bass pond with a lone BassCat boat working down the far rip-rapped shore and a voiceover of Travis Hunter saying, “I’ve been like this my whole life. All I want to do is sleep, play football and fish all day.” For a bass geek like myself, I could only assume this was going to be the best football video I’d ever seen.
“I’ve been like this my whole life. All I want to do is sleep, play football and fish all day.”- Travis Hunter
Football Balanced by Fishing
From there the story and the footage transition back-and-forth between the pond, the gym and the field. Hunter discusses how he balances the stresses of his career and where that’s about to lead with his time on the water, providing relaxation and teaching him to be patient. Overall, there’s no way to watch this video without feeling his genuine passion and commitment to bass fishing, to football, and to living his life.
The One Bait for Bass Fishing
I couldn’t help but notice that nearly every fish they caught while filming seems to have been fooled by a bait I have deemed “the one bait I’d use if I could only have one bait ever”—the mighty, soft plastic stick bait. Not only that, if I had to pick one color of that one soft stick bait, it would be green pumpkin, just like they were using. Sure, it’s not fancy, and in some cases it may not be the most efficient way to catch them, but there’s no denying that it works more places under more conditions than just about anything else.
Watch the full video here and see what I mean about Travis Hunter’s contagious excitement for bass fishing.