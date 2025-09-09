The Starting Spot: USA Takes the Gold, Safely Launch a Boat, and Lopez Wins at La Crosse
In this edition of The Starting Spot:
-Team USA traveled to South Africa for this year’s Black Bass World Championship. With Ott DeFoe and Drew Gill leading the way, Team USA is bringing home the gold!
-This part of the process is often taken for granted. Launching a boat doesn’t have to be difficult, doesn’t have to take a lot of time, and should always be safe. Let bass pro Matt Arey show you how he does it.
-Wisconsin local Steve Lopez has won his first trophy, along with $100,000, and a ticket to compete in the 2026 REDCREST Championship at the Tackle Warehouse Invitational on the Mississippi River at La Crosse, Wisconsin.
DeFoe/Gill Tandem Shines - Team USA Rallies To Take Gold On Final Day In South Africa
by USAngling
According to an article on USAngling.org: Double gold-medalists Ott DeFoe and Drew Gill led the way as Team USA overcame a substantial final-day deficit to Italy Saturday en route to winning the 19th edition of the Black Bass World Championships at Arabie Dam in South Africa.
The three U.S. duos finished 1st, 3rd and 9th on the Day-3 standings sheet for a total of just 13 “penalties” (the sum of the duos’ finishes – the lower the number, the better). The Americans trailed Italy by 19 penalties entering the final round, but ended up prevailing as they finished with 80.5 for the event compared to the Italians’ 92.5…MORE.
How to Safely Launch a Boat
by David Appleton
From an article/video on Wired2Fish.com: In this REEL Quick Tip, professional bass angler Matt Arey walks through a fast, repeatable system for launching a boat. The goal is a smooth launch with strong safety habits. This ramp routine covers the plug, straps, steering, power, and life-saving gear. It also highlights common mistakes and quick fixes…MORE.
Consistent Lopez takes the title on the Mississippi River
by Jody White
In a story on MajorleagueFishing.com: Heading into the event, Steve Lopez was a firm tournament favorite in the Tackle Warehouse Invitationals Championship Presented by Phoenix Boats on the Mississippi River. Sunday, the Wisconsin pro delivered with his third bag of the event over 16 pounds, winning his first event with MLF and earning $100,000 and REDCREST qualification in the process.
Lopez tallied 16-2 on Day 1, 16-3 on Day 2 and then 16-10 on the final day for a 48-15 total. It was enough to move him up from fourth place, as leaders Banks Shaw and Alex Davis both faltered on the final day. Lopez finished 1-5 clear of Shaw, who finished his stupendous season with yet another top five…MORE.
Thanks for starting your day with Fishing On SI. Lines in!