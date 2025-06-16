Wes Logan Wins Bassmaster Elite at Lake Tenkiller in Fitting Father’s Day Finish
A Poetic Victory: From Mother’s Day 2021 to Father’s Day 2025
In 2021, Wes Logan handed his mom a trophy on Mother’s Day—his first Bassmaster Elite victory. Is it a coincidence that his second Elite victory has come on Lake Tenkiller in Oklahoma four years later on Father’s Day 2025? Maybe it is a coincidence, but it’s definitely interesting to note.
“I don’t deserve this,” the Springville, Ala., pro said. “I got to fish how I wanted to. I got to pitch a jig like how I grew up with my dad.”
Wes Logan’s Comeback After Near-Fatal Injury at Lake Champlain
Logan’s win at the Lowrance Bassmaster Elite at Lake Tenkiller wasn’t just savage in the way he pounced on the victory—bringing in his heaviest bag of the event when Andrew Loberg, who led the first three days stumbled slightly, weighing his lightest limit—it was poetic. Consider that less than a year ago, Logan was in a hospital bed with broken bones and his head split open after a run-in with an unseen underwater object on Lake Champlain. There was the possibility he would never walk again, let alone fish again.
“I could be dead. That is the reality of it,” he said. “The good Lord wants me here for some reason. I’m truly blessed to be here.”
And while maybe he is blessed, this victory was earned. Logan turned in a rock solid performance with consistent bags of 14-12, 15-13, 15-19 and 16-14 for a 63-pound total, edging out Loberg by just one ounce. His 16-14 limit, anchored by a 5-1 kicker, was the biggest bag on Championship Sunday.
“This year has not been easy,” he said. “After Lake Hartwell, I sat in Bill Lowen’s boat and cried my eyes out because I wanted to quit. I didn’t know if I was good enough to be here.”
Emotional Recovery: From Self-Doubt to Elite Champion Again
But at Lake Tenkiller, Logan gathered himself and fished his strength—shallow, flooded cover, with jigs and punch rigs. And it doesn’t hurt that he located a “magic tree”.
“It was just a laydown on a flat, nothing bank,” he said. “Every time I went to it, I caught one. It’s a good tree. Best tree on the lake.”
On Sunday, after losing a 4-pounder midday, Logan thought he’d blown it. But that tree gave him a 3-8 in the afternoon, then another late bite just before check-in.
“When it is meant to be, it is meant to be,” Logan said.
Happy Father’s Day, indeed!