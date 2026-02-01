With the new year comes a new list of Bass Fishing Hall of Fame candidates. which again raises the question of what defines greatness.

More Than One Path to the Hall of Fame

Japanese angler Takahiro Omori won the Bassmaster Classic in 20024. | B.A.S.S.

While developing exceptional bass fishing skills is one path to becoming a Hall of Famer, it is certainly not the only accomplishment that is considered worthy of recognition. The 12 individuals on this list represent world champion-level pro anglers, legendary boat and tackle manufacturers, and groundbreaking media trailblazers.

“These folks have spent most of their lives contributing to the lifestyle and sport of bass fishing,” said Hall of Fame Board President Bruce Stanton. “It is a high honor just to be nominated to the final ballot.”

2026 Bass Fishing Hall of Fame Nominees

Terry Brown -Normal, Illinois -Media

-Normal, Illinois -Media Edwin Evers -Talala, Oklahoma -Angler

-Talala, Oklahoma -Angler Don Iovino -Burbank, California -Angler

-Burbank, California -Angler Pam Martin-Wells -Bainbridge, Georgia -Angler

-Bainbridge, Georgia -Angler Andy Morgan -Dayton, Tennessee -Angler

-Dayton, Tennessee -Angler John Murray -Spring City, Tennessee -Angler

-Spring City, Tennessee -Angler Takahiro Omori -Tokyo, Japan -Angler

-Tokyo, Japan -Angler Rick Pierce -Mountain Home, Arkansas -Industry

-Mountain Home, Arkansas -Industry Lynn Reeves -Ozark, Missouri -Industry

-Ozark, Missouri -Industry Hal Schramm -Counce, Tennessee -Educator

-Counce, Tennessee -Educator Clark Wendlandt -Leander, Texas -Angler

-Leander, Texas -Angler Mike Whitaker -Gilbertsville, Kentucky -Industry

The path to this year’s ballot began in November 2025 when the Hall announced it was accepting nominations for the Class of 2026 from the general public. This gives passionate supporters of the sport the chance to make their voices heard—to let the Hall of Fame know what defines bass fishing greatness in the eyes of the fans.

“We refined our selection process to consider top vote getters from previous ballots while considering new nominees,” said Craig Lamb, chair of the Board’s nominations committee and a 2025 Hall inductee. “The 2026 ballot represents our best effort to honor the worthiest individuals who also support our mission to celebrate, promote and preserve the sport of bass fishing.”

What Happens Next

With this year’s ballot set, final voting is in the hands of the Hall’s 30 Selection Panel members and its 50 living Hall of Fame inductees. They will each rank five candidates, assigning points based on preference. Voting concludes February 13, and the Class of 2026 will be announced in March.

This year’s inductees will be formally honored during the annual induction ceremony and banquet scheduled for September 24 at the Bass Fishing Hall of Fame, located inside Johnny Morris’ Wonders of Wildlife National Museum and Aquarium in Springfield, Missouri.

How We Define Bass Fishing Greatness

Pam Martin-Wells at the 2010 Bassmaster Classic. | B.A.S.S.

For fans, this 12-person ballot announcement offers a moment to reflect on the history, legacy, and accomplishments of this sport. Is bass fishing greatness defined by trophies and competitive titles? Records of bass caught? Innovation? Impact? While the ballot doesn’t provide a specific answer to those questions, it does invite us to take a minute to think, remember and appreciate everyone who has contributed to making this sport so great.

