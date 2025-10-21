The Starting Spot: Happy 30th Z-Man, No-Info Rule Concerns, and Must Fish Fall Topwater
In this edition of The Starting Spot:
-One of the most successful independent tackle manufacturers, Z-Man of Ladson, SC, is celebrating their 30th anniversary. It’s cool to see where they started, how far they’ve come, and all the major lure advancements for which they’ve been responsible.
-Elite pro Steve Kennedy is one of those guys I’ve never heard anyone ever say a bad word about. He’s just a hard working, level-headed, big bass specialist that everyone loves. He’s concerned about the no-info rule as it stands now. And he makes some excellent points in this article.
-Topwater fishing for bass is awesome. Fall is an awesome of year to fish topwater. So there’s no reason not to be fishing topwater for bass right now.
Z-Man Celebrates Three Decades Of Tackle Innovation, Teamwork, And Trailblazing Spirit
by The Fishing Wire
From a story on TheFishingWire.com: What began in 1995 as a small operation crafting silicone skirts has grown into one of the most influential independent forces in the fishing tackle world. Founded by visionary entrepreneur Jerry Zucker, Z-Man® Fishing Products celebrates 30 years of redefining tackle innovation, environmental stewardship, performance on the water, and people-powered growth. Still proudly family-owned, Z-Man remains deeply rooted in the values that shaped its early days—collaboration, integrity, and a relentless focus on the angler.
Z-Man’s journey began on October 20, 1995 in a modest 5,000-square-foot facility, producing silicone skirts for spinnerbaits and bass jigs. For the next decade, the company quietly supplied bulk skirts to lure companies like Strike King and War Eagle, earning a reputation for quality and reliability.
But Zucker—the "Z-Man" himself—had bigger plans
It’s about the people
by Steve Kennedy
From an article on Bassmaster.com: Whenever a new Progressive Bassmaster Elite Series schedule comes out, I’m always eager to see where we’ll be fishing. This year, when the 2026 schedule was released, I immediately noticed something that’s going to be a problem for me — the tournament at Lake Martin.
My family has a cabin on Martin, and we’ve been going there for years to fish, ski and wake surf. Not only do we enjoy family outings, but we also enjoy bringing friends and business associates.
The rules allow me to visit upcoming tournament lakes until the official off-limits period, but that's not my main concern. Once the schedule is announced, I can't discuss fishing on any of the lakes that we'll visit
Why You Need to Fish Topwater in the Fall
by Brent Frazee
From a story on Wired2Fish.com: The topwater bait zig-zagged across the calm surface for most of the way back to the boat. Little did Troy McKinney know that his favorite species of fish was watching.
As he started to lift the bait out of the water and launch another cast, a bass hit so hard that it looked like a large rock had fallen into the water. A startled McKinney was able to hold on and flip the keeper bass into the boat.
As he used pliers to unhook his catch, McKinney shook his head and said, "That bass must have been following my topwater bait for a ways, then that little pause triggered the strike. Unbelievable
