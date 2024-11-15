This Salty Company’s Fishing Gear Will Surprise a Lot of Bass Anglers
The low country near Charleston, South Carolina has been home for me and my family going on nine years now. It’s been a great place to continue my obsessive pursuit of largemouth bass with legendary, Santee Cooper as my new home water, and Murray and Hartwell within fairly easy reach.
But over those years, I’ve witnessed some changes. I’ve had the opportunity to learn and catch a vast array of of new (to me) species that prefer their water a little saltier––fish like speckled trout, flounder and my personal favorite, the redfish. While they certainly haven’t replaced my passion for freshwater bass, I find redfish to be a worthy opponent. One aspect that makes them an especially good fit for me is the fact that much of my vast collection of bass fishing gear works perfectly for catching reds––rods, reels, even a lot of the lures. But, I do have to be a bit more dedicated to upkeep of my freshwater tackle after a day in the salt. It works, but without proper rinsing and lubing, the corrosive effect of the saltwater will take its toll.
Another change I’ve witnessed during my time in Charleston, is the creation and continuous expansion of a local company here called Toadfish. Founded at the farmers markets in 2016, Toadfish has grown into a nationally recognized brand through industry leading innovations and strong conservation affiliation and lifestyle.
Actually, the founder of the company was among the first people I met when I moved to town. As life happens, our paths split not long after that, but I remember hearing that he had started a new product company, creating high-end kitchen tools for peeling shrimp and shucking oysters. I remember thinking he always seemed like an extra-sharp guy, and I was happy to know he was doing well. Then I remember, what seems like only a couple years later, seeing him on QVC, I think, or maybe the Home Shopping Network, in a live presentation, demonstrating his shrimp tool. I thought to myself, Wow! Good for him! And then, I’ve got to get one of those shrimp tools! Non-bass related side note: If you ever find yourself cleaning and de-veining fresh shrimp, the Toadfish Shrimp Cleaner Tool is an absolute miracle.
And since then, Toadfish has only continued to grow and expand their product offering. If it has to do with the coastal, outdoor lifestyle, they’re probably working on a product for it. In fact, they are now what I would call an up-and-coming player in the fishing industry. I’ve always been really impressed by the cleverness and effectiveness of their ideas and the quality of their manufacturing and construction.
So, my guess about their fishing gear was that it would be very clever in its design and very well made. Plus, if I thought about the lessons I’d learned while adding redfish to my list of favorite species, the gear Toadfish makes, which is aimed at surviving the harsh saltwater environments, should be perfect for bass fishing, plus would last forever in those forgiving freshwater lakes.
I’ve spent some time this summer with both their spinning combo and their bait casting combo.
Spinning Rod and Reel
In the case of the spinning combo, it happens to be one of their very clever, multi-piece, travel rods. As if the designers and engineers at Toadfish anticipated the fact that I would want the ability to use a travel rod to cover a variety fishing techniques my trip would require, they built a range of actions into this one travel rod. There is one ergonomic handle section, but two mid-sections (a medium and a medium-heavy), as well as two tip sections (a fast and a moderate-fast). The angler is able to mix and match these sections to create four different rod actions, covering a fairly wide range of applications, from this one travel rod system.
Baitcast Rod and Reel
Their baitcast combos include powerful lightweight rods that load beautifully with consistent bends throughout, and a responsive tip section. And the reel feels solid and smooth and casts perfectly. And again, since Toadfish is a coastal company first, their gear is built to last with rugged salt-proof components and a revolutionary ergonomic handle design and material that won't chip, tear, or weather.
Real World Test and Review
I remember my initial reaction at the beginning of the summer was that this gear doesn’t have the same refined, familiar, elegance of some other high-end brands I’ve become accustomed to over the years, but it does exude a sense of quality. This is a company that is focused on saltwater fishing first, and as such they’ve chosen materials and build specs that are made to last in the harshest environments. What that means to a bass fisherman is gear that may have a more robust, sturdy feel than what we’re used to. It’s not a bad thing, just a different thing. But now that I’ve spent some time with these Toadfish products, I don’t really consciously think too much about the unique feel. Plus, now that it’s several months later, neither of these combos are showing any signs of wear at all. These are going to last for years and years of bass fishing without ever missing a beat.
Braided Fishing Line
If they’re going to sell rods and reels, it makes to offer line to complete the package. Toadfish Braided Fishing Line is a superior casting, soft handling, no-stretch, abrasion-resistant super line designed to maximize hooksets and sensitivity. This braid features extra-thin diameters with high tensile strengths that allow the line to fly through the rod’s guides. And extreme abrasion resistance allows you to fish around the gnarliest structure with confidence.
Fishing Line Cutter
And then, Toadfish thinks, you’ll need something for cutting that super-tough, braided fishing line. Introducing their new Fishing Line Nippers with Retractable Lanyard. These super small, but super powerful nippers will easily slice through braid up to 80LB test. They’re made from machined aluminum and include tungsten carbide cutting blades. They’re small enough to slip easily into your pocket or clip the lanyard to your belt or even your tackle bag. For me, I like to keep them close at hand, attached to one of the storage cubbies in my kayak.
LED Fishing Light
And for something you probably never realized how much you needed it for your fishing, look at this Stowaway LED Lantern. It can be used as a handheld flashlight, a hanging light or a safety light. It can be suctioned or magnetized to most smooth surfaces. It is waterproof, corrosion-resistant and it floats. And for me, I’ve found it especially useful for my kayak. In addition to two brightness levels of white light and a strobe, it has green and red lights. I have two of these handy little lanterns and use them as my navigation lights for post-sun paddling. Plus, they’re incredibly handy for lighting up and working in the kayak’s many dark storage areas. And they are USB-C rechargeable with 15-hour battery life.
Fishing Storage Dry Box
Then let’s look at this handy Dry Box. As kayakers know, you can’t have too much convenient, dry storage. This box is crushproof, rustproof and waterproof making it the perfect place to store things like your wallet, phone or keys. I find it to be a great place to store my Stowaway LED Lanterns mentioned above.
I think it’s pretty impressive just how many Toadfish products have quickly made their way into my bass fishing arsenal and genuinely made my time on the water a little easier and/or a little better. And I never would have guessed a couple years ago, that the same company that sold me one of my favorite kitchen gadgets (that shrimp peeler) could now be providing me with super-handy kayak gadgets and full, high-quality, rod and reel combos. I look forward to seeing what Toadfish does next.