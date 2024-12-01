Top 10 Bass Fishing Gifts Under $50 for 2024
This is the exact opposite of an AI-generated, filler story. As an actual bass fisherman, I can assure you, this is a list of things I genuinely use, want and strongly recommend.
It’s almost Christmas and you want to support your favorite bass angler’s passion. But what can you get that they’ll genuinely love and use? Here are my Top 10, can’t miss, unique, perfect bass fishing gifts for under $50.
1.) AFTCO Solago Sun Gloves
I wore AFTCO’s sun gloves all summer and loved them. The AFTCO Solago sun protection fishing gloves feature UPF 50 sun protection from the wrist to the mid-finger, while still having an open palm and fingertips, which allow ultimate sensitivity, bite detection and rigging dexterity. The Sensi-Tech palm material and open-palm design is made for detecting the slightest bite vibrations through the reel’s side plate or through the rod handle. They’re super light weight, but built to last, and just a great looking glove. (Est. Retail $29)
2.) Berkley Magic Swimmer Jointed Swimbait
An iconic design that has been catching trophy fish for decades, the Berkley Magic Swimmer has recently been updated for freshwater swimbait presentations. At this price point, this impressive bait leaves room in the budget to get your favorite angler a couple different colors. The Magic Swimmer delivers an incredible undulating, natural, swimming action that predatory fish can’t resist and your favorite bass angler will truly appreciate. (Est. Retail $11.99-21.99)
3.) Toadfish Stowaway LED Lantern
And for something most anglers never realized how much they needed for your fishing, look at this Stowaway LED Lantern from Toadfish. It can be used as a handheld flashlight, a hanging light or a safety light. It can be suctioned or magnetized to most smooth surfaces. It is waterproof, corrosion-resistant and it floats. For myself, I’ve found it especially useful for my kayak. In addition to two brightness levels of white light and a strobe, it has green and red lights. I have two of these handy little lanterns and use them as my navigation lights for post-sun paddling. Plus, they’re incredibly handy for lighting up and working in the kayak’s many dark storage areas. And they are USB-C rechargeable with 15-hour battery life. At the moment they are well under $50, but even after the promotion ends, they are just barely over budget, and well worth the extra investment. (Est. Retail $39 On Sale Now -Reg. Price $55)
4.) Hog Farmer Baits Tactical Bassin’ Micro Flex Rig
and Z-Man Trout Eye Finesse Jig Head
and X-Zone Pro Series Swammer Swimbaits
Alabama Rigs are a super effective way to catch bass, but lots of a-rigs are big enough that they require a special, extra-stout rod and reel to cast and retrieve them effectively. But Matt and Tim over at Tactical Bassin’ have developed this amazing micro version of the a-rig that can be cast on the same tackle you’d use to throw your favorite spinnerbait. But don’t let its compact size make you think it doesn’t attract oversized bass. Match it up with a pack of 1/8 oz., Z-Man Trout Eye Finesse Jig Heads and 2.75”, X-Zone Pro Series Swammer Swimbaits, and you’ve a gift any big bass chaser will love. (Est. Retail -$29.95 & $4.99 & $5.99)
5.) Sea Doo Waterproof Dry Bag
Earlier this past summer I took an amazing multi-day adventure on Lake Powell in Arizona, fishing from a Sea Doo Fish Pro Trophy watercraft. And while the watercraft was super cool, it retails slightly higher than our $50 budget for this list. But also while on that trip, I got to use a couple of their Waterproof Dry Bags. At 2.6 US Gallon capacity, it was plenty big enough to stow a good amount of gear like camera equipment, an extra sun shirt, and some lunch, and kept everything 100% dry. Believe me, if it was ever going to let my gear get wet, it would have happened on that trip. (Est. Retail $37.99)
6.) Shimano Zumverno 95 SP Flash Boost Jerkbait
and Shimano World Diver Flash Boost Jerkbait
These two jerkbaits offer unique, slashing, darting actions and highest-quality build and construction. And this Flash Boost technology Shimano released a couple years ago, is turning both fish and angler heads alike. Each bait is built with a super reflective metal strip, delicately suspended within the semi-transparent body of the bait, which continues to twitch and emit ultra bright flashes like the scales of a real baitfish, even when the bait is paused. This really is one of the most interesting and effective advancements in this style of bait in a long time. And at this price, you can get both baits, making sure your angler has the perfect jerkbait for any conditions. (Est. Retail $19.99 & $18.99)
7.) CPF Lures Thumper “Speed Worm”
Here’s another choice that’s way under 50 bucks. If you really want to impress the receiver of your generous fishing gift, consider picking up a selection of colors. Think of these as the perfect stocking stuffer. Speed Worms from CPF Lures are a can’t miss. Speed Worms are super easy to fish and big bass eat them everywhere they live. While it looks like a fairly simple worm, CPF Lures put a ton of designing, engineering and testing into these baits until they were absolutely perfect. Available in Floating, Slow Floating, Pro & Jr. in a selection of great, proven colors, these are a bass fishing dad, gift buying, slam dunk. (Est. Retail $3.99-12.99)
8.) TINCUP Whiskey Adventure Pack
I love bass fishing and I love a good whiskey. Maybe your favorite angler feels the same? This really cool looking, reusable, TINCUP® Adventure Pack is made with double-walled stainless steel, to stay insulated on the lake. Its smaller, lighter size means it’s super easy to pack. And best of all, inside this stainless steel canteen you’ll find classic TINCUP® Original—a blend of “high rye”straight bourbon whiskey and Colorado single malt. This delicious whiskey is perfect for unwinding at the end of another perfect day on the water, or toasting a new personal best catch. (Est. Retail $30.99)
9.) YETI Shot Glasses with Carrying Case
Okay, yes it’s another whiskey related item. But with all the big bass your angler is going to be catching, there’s likely to be a lot of toasting going on. And while the built in cup on top of the TINCUP bottle is cool, what if you’re sipping with friends? This new item from YETI really impressed me. There’s something incredibly satisfying about the way these shot glasses nest and fit super securely in their matching carrying case. There’s a precision to the design and engineering that makes this relatively simple item feel surprisingly special. (Est. Retail $50)
10.) Fishing Forward Outfitters Bass Phone Cases
Here is the perfect phone case for bass angling fathers. I’ve always found that these bass fishing designs are a real conversation starter among fishermen. This dual layered case design, with a strong, impact-resistant, polycarbonate outer shell, and a shock-dampening inner rubber sleeve, has you covered for most accidental drops. I know I’ve dropped my phone many times and it has protected it perfectly. Seven bass-y designs to choose from. Available for iPhones, Samsung Galaxy, and Google phones. (Est. Retail $29.90)