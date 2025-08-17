Fishing

Top 3 Fishing Stories of the Week: Alaskan Guide Farewell, Must-Have Topwater, and the Top 6 Soft Plastic Baits

From an Alaskan guide coming out of retirement for one more shot, to must-have topwater bass baits, to the best soft plastic baits, these stories captured our Sports Illustrated fishing reader’s attention on Fishing on SI this past week.

Kurt Mazurek

1.) An Alaskan Fishing Guides Farewell: One More Chance Before I'm Done

Writer Ken Baldwin when he was a guide in Alaska walking up a river dressed in his gear and a firearm for bear protection.
Staying protected on the rivers in Alaska. / Photo by Logan Ahrens

After walking away from a twenty-year guiding career in Alaska to write full time, I’m getting the chance to return for one more week on the water. This is the first installment of a ten-part series where I’ll share each day’s story—the fish landed, the humor that comes with helping people catch them, and an insider's view of the life of an Alaskan guide.

Six-oh-five a.m. is way too early for catching a flight out of Charleston, SC. That means I have to be up at three-forty-five a.m. to be on time. But if I want to get to a lodge 3,800 miles away in Alaska by the end of the day, then six-oh-five it has to be. Packing till midnight didn't help the cause…GET THE REST OF THE STORY HERE.

2.) 5 Must-Have Topwater Lures for Bass: Proven Picks for Explosive Strikes

Closeup of an angler holding a big largemouth bass with a topwater popper in its mouth.
6 of the most effective topwater lures for largemouth and smallmouth bass. Learn how to fish poppers, walking baits, buzzbaits, ploppers, and frogs to trigger wild topwater strikes. / Photo by Kurt Mazurek

You already know there is no more exciting and satisfying way to catch a bass than with a topwater lure, but which one is best, when and where?

The following list highlights the five most universally productive styles of topwater baits with two options: first, the current best sellers on TackleWarehouse.com; and second, my personal favorites after a lifetime of chasing the addictive topwater explosion…GET THE REST OF THE STORY HERE.

3.) 6 Soft Plastic Baits Every Largemouth Bass Angler Should Own

Tackle store shelves are overburdened with every style and shape of soft plastic bait imaginable. And although all undoubtedly catch largemouth bass to some extent, they also can do a great job at hooking eager yet overwhelmed customers.

The following list highlights the top six styles of soft plastic baits that are a mandatory addition to a largemouth bass anglers arsenal. Each lure has a time and place but the common theme is that they all excel at fooling fish into biting…GET THE REST OF THE STORY HERE.

Kurt Mazurek
KURT MAZUREK

Kurt Mazurek writes about all things fishing and the outdoor lifestyle for Fishing On SI -a division of Sports Illustrated. Before writing On SI he enjoyed a successful career in the fishing industry, developing marketing campaigns and creative content for many of the sport’s most recognizable brands. He is a dedicated husband and father, an enthusiastic bass tournament competitor, YouTuber, photographer, musician, and author of the novel "Personal Best: fishing and life”.

