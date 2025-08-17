Top 3 Fishing Stories of the Week: Alaskan Guide Farewell, Must-Have Topwater, and the Top 6 Soft Plastic Baits
1.) An Alaskan Fishing Guides Farewell: One More Chance Before I'm Done
After walking away from a twenty-year guiding career in Alaska to write full time, I’m getting the chance to return for one more week on the water. This is the first installment of a ten-part series where I’ll share each day’s story—the fish landed, the humor that comes with helping people catch them, and an insider's view of the life of an Alaskan guide.
Six-oh-five a.m. is way too early for catching a flight out of Charleston, SC. That means I have to be up at three-forty-five a.m. to be on time. But if I want to get to a lodge 3,800 miles away in Alaska by the end of the day, then six-oh-five it has to be. Packing till midnight didn't help the cause…GET THE REST OF THE STORY HERE.
2.) 5 Must-Have Topwater Lures for Bass: Proven Picks for Explosive Strikes
You already know there is no more exciting and satisfying way to catch a bass than with a topwater lure, but which one is best, when and where?
The following list highlights the five most universally productive styles of topwater baits with two options: first, the current best sellers on TackleWarehouse.com; and second, my personal favorites after a lifetime of chasing the addictive topwater explosion…GET THE REST OF THE STORY HERE.
3.) 6 Soft Plastic Baits Every Largemouth Bass Angler Should Own
Tackle store shelves are overburdened with every style and shape of soft plastic bait imaginable. And although all undoubtedly catch largemouth bass to some extent, they also can do a great job at hooking eager yet overwhelmed customers.
The following list highlights the top six styles of soft plastic baits that are a mandatory addition to a largemouth bass anglers arsenal. Each lure has a time and place but the common theme is that they all excel at fooling fish into biting…GET THE REST OF THE STORY HERE.