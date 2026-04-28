Can a Luxury Ski Resort in Utah Also Be a Great Summer Fly Fishing Destination?

One of the upsides of this job is that I get invited to fish all over—from farm ponds to water I’ve only dreamed of fishing. If I get an invite and there’s a chance to catch something, I usually say yes.

Last fall, I was invited to stay at a resort in Utah. I write about fly fishing, not resort living. But in the invite was a promise of some great rivers and fishing. Utah is known for excellent fly fishing. I've never fished in Utah, so I kinda felt like it was my duty to go.

The Montage Deer Valley

That’s how I ended up at the Montage Deer Valley Resort, set at the base of a mountain and just above Park City.

The Montage Deer Valley Resort in the summertime. | Photo provided by Montage Deer Valley

Going in, I wasn’t sure what to expect. Planning a trip to a luxury resort with fly fishing as the goal felt a little off. I'm used to going to cabins or lodges. A tent would have been more in my wheelhouse.

First Impressions

Utah is a very welcoming state. I understand why people are moving there in big numbers. You have a lot of room to move, good mountain air, and warm and friendly people who embrace an outdoor lifestyle. Healthy and Happy should be their state motto.

Since I do write about fly fishing, let me jump to that first.

The Montage Deer Valley Resort can provide you with exceptional fly fishing on some of the most beautiful mountain rivers in Utah. | Photo provided by The Montage Deer Valley

Fly Fishing Utah

For day one, the Montage booked a local guide, Sammy Elam, to show me around. While driving to the river, I told him that streamers for browns are my first choice, and he said he knew a stretch on the Provo River that would be productive. He filled me in on the personality of the river and the things I should know,

Utah guide, Sammy Elam, hooked into a nice brown. | Photo by Ken Baldwin

A short hike got us to the river. I prefer to be left alone when I fish and like for the guide to fish, too, so we leapfrogged our way downstream. He was right about it being productive streamer water. I don’t count fish, but we brought a good number to the net.

The Provo River was generous with its browns. | Photo by Ken Baldwin

Home to Big Browns



The section we fished was on the smaller side. It didn’t look like the kind of water that would hold big browns, but if you think that, you would be wrong. Most of the fish caught were average-sized and healthy, until a beast of a fish came up from a deep hole and jumped on my streamer. I got it close enough to see, then it came unbuttoned. I got to feel the strike, the fight, and that addictive rush of adrenaline, but I don't know what is worse. Seeing the fish, and losing it, or not seeing it at all?

Dry Flies

On my second day of fishing, I was going to do a DIY trip. My contact at the Montage, Malia Robinson, the Director of Marketing & Communications, suggested a specific pool on the Provo River where she knew a Blue-Winged Olive hatch had been pretty consistent. This wasn't a memorized recommendation that staff members make. She was a fly angler, I could hear it.

Malia Robinson trying to keep up with a hooked trout swimming straight at her. | Photo by Ken Baldwin

The Provo River Social Club

I invited Malia and James Eastham, the Director of Reservations—another avid angler on the staff—to come fish. It gave me a chance to ask a few questions about the area, and gave them a reason to step away from work for the day.

Easy Fly Fishing

Fishing the Provo River with dry flies was a shift in gears from hunting browns with streamers the day before. It was easy fishing. Malia was right about the Blue-Winged Olive hatch, and trout were active and rising. The day carried a slower, more relaxed pace. We had a large pool to ourselves, James shared flies he knew worked on the river, and we started catching right away.

The dry-fly bite was on, and it lasted a couple of hours. | Photo by Ken Baldwin

Success All Around

I can’t promise that Utah fishes like this every day; it's still fishing after all. But the river was healthy, clean, and uncrowded. Access was easy, and the resort handled all the logistics. I just had to show up.

The Real Deal

It is a big plus that a number of staff members are fly anglers. The advice they give you isn't from a morning memo. They know what's hatching, what flies are working, and how the area's been fishing.



They may not go out on the water with you, but they will give you good intel.

The colors were amazing, and we had the river to ourselves. | Photo by Ken Baldwin

The Resort - Montage Deer Valley

I wouldn’t call Montage Deer Valley a fly-fishing destination. I see it as a luxury mountain getaway built around being outside. The resort can set you up with just about anything—whitewater rafting, stargazing, horseback riding, hot air balloon rides, and fly fishing. If you want to slow it down, there are farmers’ markets, concerts, golf, scenic chairlift rides, and both indoor and outdoor pools. Go hard, or go easy.

The Montage Deer Valley makes it easy to experience fly fishing for the first time. You can learn how to cast, receive instruction on the basics of fly fishing, and get out on the water with a guide. They can provide it all; you just show up. | Photo provided by The Montage Deer Valley

The Unexpected

Inside, there are six places to eat on the property. One of them, Yama Sushi, genuinely surprised me. I didn’t expect to find truly good Japanese food in a mountain town. I could see having a Japanese-inspired restaurant, perhaps. But Japanese food that is authentic and delicious? That was unexpected.

I’ve lived in Japan, visited often, and I’m a big fan of good Japanese food. Yama Sushi is good Japanese food. Talking with manager Yu Yamamoto, who is from Japan and goes back every year, it was obvious that he uses his yearly trip to stay current and bring back new recipes and ideas.



Out of four nights, I ate there twice.

The Yama Sushi restaurant at the Montage Deer Valley Resort offered up authentic, creative dishes that exceeded expectations. | Photo provided by the Montage Deer Valley

The Ace in the Deck

My ace in the deck—especially if I come back with my wife—is Montage's high-end spa. Not something tucked into the resort, but a large, 35,000-square-foot standalone facility. With body treatments, pools, a gym, sauna, steam rooms, whirlpools, a cold plunge, deluge showers, and dedicated relaxation areas. My wife would have zero problem with me spending all day on a river.

Ski towns make for great summer and fall retreats. All the beauty without the crowds. | Photo provided by The Montage Deer Valley

As I said earlier, I don’t usually write about resorts; I write about fly fishing. But this is one of those places where the two meet in the right way. If you are not an angler, but want to try, this is a heck of a place to do it. You can get a lesson, learn the basics, and be on the water the same day. Don't worry about logistics or gear; the Montage will take care of everything. And if fishing isn’t your thing—or not your partner’s—it doesn’t matter; there is so much else to do. ~ Ken Baldwin Follow me on my Instagram page

"The gods do not deduct from man’s allotted span the hours spent in fishing.” - Herbert Hoover