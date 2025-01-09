Can You Fly Fish in NYC?
Earlier this year, I had the opportunity to visit Urban Angler while filming an episode for the third season of our Fly Shop Tour series, set to debut next year. This upcoming season highlights fly shops big and small across the
Northeast.
Fly Fishing in the Big Apple
If you were strolling down 5th Avenue in NYC, you’d never guess that just a few blocks away is a first-class fly shop, stocked with top-tier reels, rods, flies, bags, jackets—you name it. Getting in Urban Angler is part of the charm; you need to buzz yourself in. And while they won’t ask you to demonstrate a double haul, it does add a sense of that NYC buzzz. A few floors up, you’ll find friendly faces and an endless selection of the industry’s best gear. Make sure to say hi to Butters the shop dog when you are there…
But enough about fly shops—you’re here to find out if you can actually fly fish in NYC. The answer is yes, you can. Is it easy? Not exactly. The truth is, you have a few options, but be prepared to back-cast over a crowd of curious spectators or dodge the occasional park ranger. If you’re up for the challenge, though, it can be a uniquely rewarding experience.
Fly Fishing Within City Limits
If you want to stay within NYC’s boundaries, your two main options are Central Park or chasing stripers on the Hudson River or Jamaica Bay from a boat.
Fly Fishing the Pahk for Monstah Cahp!
In Central Park, you’ll primarily be targeting bass, bluegill, and carp. Carp, in particular, are the true trophies here. They’ll sip dry flies or nymphs like a trout in Montana and run hard like a bonefish in the Bahamas. Sight-casting is essential for this type of fishing, so being able to spot the fish is key. It’s not easy, but when it all comes together, it’s incredibly rewarding—and fun. I had an opportunity to fish with a local guide/friend Brandon Dale, who with a little patience helped me get into a beautiful fish. Was it 10 pm in NYC with rats running around our feet? Yes. Was it worth it? Also Yes…
Chasing Stripers and Blues Within View of New York City
Your second option, which some might find more appealing than casting near hot dog stands in the park, is hiring a captain to take you nearshore. Timing is everything here; you’ll need to make sure the stripers are migrating, but when conditions are right, it’s an unforgettable experience. Along with stripers, you can also target bluefish and black sea bass in these waters.
A Bonus: An Excellent Trout Fishery Just Outside the City
If you’re feeling stuck in the city, consider exploring some of the surrounding areas. A visit to Urban Angler will set you on the right path—they’re great at giving honest feedback about where you should go throughout the entire year. There are amazing trout fisheries just a short train ride or a couple of hours’ drive away. Let’s be honest—escaping the crowds and finding a peaceful stream sounds pretty great, doesn’t it?
So, whether you’re battling bass in Central Park or chasing stripers offshore, NYC has a surprising amount to offer the adventurous angler. And when you’re ready to swap skyscrapers for mountain streams, the city is just a stepping stone to even more great fishing.
Until next time!