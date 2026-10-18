Fall Fly Fishing for Redfish in the Lowcountry

Fall is a great time to be in the South Carolina Lowcountry. Air temperatures dip below 80 degrees for the first time since spring, beach traffic dies down, and the redfish start to get real happy.

There’s no bad time of year to fly fish for redfish in the Lowcountry – one of many reasons it’s an excellent fishery – but if I had to choose a favorite, it would be September through November.

Here’s what makes Lowcountry fall fly fishing so enjoyable, and how to take advantage of it.

Why Fall Tides Are Great for Redfish Fishing

Fall brings some of the year’s highest tides to the Lowcountry, which open up new feeding grounds for redfish. These big tides will flood parts of the marsh that are typically dry, and redfish will move up onto those areas to feed on the fiddler crabs burrowed in the mud.

These are referred to as flood tides, and they offer, in my opinion, the most exciting way to catch a redfish on the fly.

How to Find Redfish on a Flood Tide

On a flood tide, you’ll want to arrive at the flat you’re fishing before it has fully flooded. If you time it right, you’ll often be able to see redfish moving up onto the flat as water spills onto it.

The visual component is what makes flood tide fishing so exciting. When a redfish feeds on fiddler crabs, it roots around in the mud with its nose, and its tail sticks up in the air. Often, you’ll be able to see a tail moving as the fish repositions to continue feeding.

A tailing redfish is the best kind of redfish, but sometimes they’ll only show themselves by pushing a wake across the flat or brushing against a stalk of grass. It’s worth keeping an eye out for even the smallest movement on the water.

How to Fly Fish for Redfish on a Flood Tide

Finding a fish is only half the battle. Redfish feeding in shallow water are easily spooked – cast your fly line on top of one, and it will often bolt. At the same time, they're typically so focused on feeding that they won't notice a fly unless it's right in front of them.

The challenge is getting your fly close enough for the fish to see it without spooking it in the process. The key is to lead the fish with your cast – identify the direction it’s headed, and place the fly a few feet ahead of it. Once it gets close, a few short, slow strips are often enough to get its attention.

Best Fly Rods and Flies for Flood Tide Redfish

I’ve found that a 7-weight rod is the sweet spot for redfish. Go any lighter, and you’ll likely have a tough time turning a bigger fish. I also try not to go much heavier – unless it’s a particularly windy day, when you might need an 8- or 9-weight rod just to get your fly to turn over.

As far as flies, you don’t need much more than a box of fiddler crab and shrimp imitations. Look for patterns with weed guards to keep them from snagging in the grass, and a bit of weight to help them sink down toward the mud where the fish are feeding.

A box full of redfish flies. | photo by Ken Baldwin

When to Fish Flood Tides for Redfish

When I started fly fishing for redfish, the biggest adjustment was the importance of timing. Unlike a trout stream that has relatively consistent flows throughout the day, redfish habitat changes drastically over the course of a couple of hours.

If high tide is at 9 a.m. – and it’s high enough to flood – you’ll want to be at the flat you intend to fish by around 8 a.m. That way, you’re there and ready when it starts to take on enough water for fish to move onto it.

Get there at 9:00, and you might have missed most of the action.

Why Flood Tide Fly Fishing Is Worth the Effort

Flood tide fishing can be frustrating. You might spend hours searching for fish, only to spook the first one you find with a missed cast.

But when everything comes together, there are few experiences in fly fishing quite like finding a redfish tailing in the grass, putting your fly in front of it, and watching it eat.

December, cold water, and duck season are right around the corner. Now’s the time to get out and fish a flood tide.