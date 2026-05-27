Inside “To Catch a Fish”: The New Exhibit Exploring the Art and Culture of Fishing

Humans and fish have long shared a bond throughout our history. Far beyond just a source of food, fish have served as sources of recreation, pets, inspiration for art, and even as deities to be worshiped. Entire civilizations and economies have been built on local fish populations. To study fishing is to study humanity.

Nowhere is that more evident than in the new exhibit at Mingei International Museum in San Diego, CA, a city with deep ties to fishing. To Catch a Fish uses artifacts, art, film, and public programs to tell the history of fishing and explore the symbiosis of fish and humans. The exhibition is expertly curated by Dr. Emily Hanna, Ph. D and is open to the public through November 1, 2026.

"Fish are an important source of sustenance for people around the world, but home to fish is not the natural home of human beings. This show presents many beautiful, hand-crafted objects used for fishing, but also objects that reflect the mystical view of fish and water, and how people connect to that, broadening our sense of reality to include the mythical,” said Dr. Hanna. “There is an element of mystery connected to that, and a kind of reverence."

In early 1900's Japan, fisherman used glass floats made from recycled sake bottles to mark their nets. Since replaced by plastic for modern fisherman, the artistry of the handblown floats has been preserved in the exhibit "To Catch A Fish." | Mingei International Museum

The Beauty of Fishing Equipment

The first section of the exhibit focuses on historical fishing equipment from over 20 countries. Artifacts include fish descalers from South America dating back to 300 BC, Indonesian shrimp traps, and Japanese glass fishing floats from the late 1800's. The display highlights not only the exquisite craftsmanship of fishermen throughout history but also the ingenuity and beauty of the equipment that has shaped the fishing process we all love.

Highlighting the collection is an installation by Marianne Nicolson, a First Nations artist from the Dzawada'enuxw of the Kwakwaka'wakw peoples. The Halibut Hoohandmadeks explores the effects of commercial fishing on indigenous communities in British Columbia through visual projections and traditional handmade halibut hooks.

First Nations Artist Marianne Nicolson poses with "The Halibut Hooks," a visual art installation celebrating the prized fish while questioning the impact of large-scale commercial fishing | Mingei International Museum

"Among coastal Indigenous communities, halibut hooks were often works of art. Their shape and form an aesthetic pleasure to the eye and hand. Sometimes, as well, they were carved and decorated," Nicholson said, "In this way, the ceiling of the gallery becomes the surface of the sea, and the viewers become potential catch looking up from the sea bottom at halibut hooks out of reach but whose shadows are cast on the wall for viewing. "

The Spirituality of Fishing

The Legendary, the Miraculous, and the Mystical is the second section of the exhibit, which celebrates the mythical, spiritual, and even religious relationship we have with fish. Unlike your buddy's tales of that world record that shook off the hook juuuuuuust before he could land it, people once (and likely still do) believe in the mythology of these items.

While many of the pieces depicting mermaids, sea monsters, and supernatural fish might be seen as relics of old beliefs, a perusal of the artifacts reveals that fishermen haven't changed as much over the centuries. Are these ancient amulets and talismans, believed to bring safe passage and plentiful hauls, all that different from our good luck hats and the "no bananas on boats" superstitions we practice today?

Fish, Play, and the Everyday

To Catch a Fish's final entry brings together a collection of everyday objects that explore our fascination with and connection to fish. Humanity's obsession with fish is reflected in much more than Bass Pro Shop hats and Pelagic shirts. On display are pieces such as fine Caribbean clothing adorned with underwater scenes, fish-shaped pastry molds, and puppets used for West African celebrations.

The pieces explore the inspiration cultures have found in fish, including toys with cats, symbolizing the connection fish have in our food chain, as well as Japanese windsocks flown on Children's Day, representing the carp that swim upstream against a powerful current, hoping to inspire the same strength and perseverance in their children.

The Art of Fishing

In addition to the main exhibit, the museum hosts lectures and classes related to exhibits and art about fishing, including the Japanese art of gyotaku. Overall, To Catch A Fish serves as a love letter to fishing, and it's fantastic to see an exhibit celebrating the artistry and spirituality that make our sport special. As summed up by Dr. Hanna, "When people are fishing on a smaller scale, they have that personal connection and reverence to the water."

To Catch A Fish opened May 2 and will run through November 1, 2026. Mingei International Museum is located in San Diego's Balboa Park Cultural District and is open Tuesday through Sunday from 10 am to 5 pm daily, with extended hours on Friday (10 am to 8 pm). General Admission is $15, with discounts for students, seniors, and military. Admission is free for all on the third Tuesday of every month.

Established in 1978, Mingei International Museum celebrates folk art, craft, and design - collects, conserves, and exhibits arts of daily use – by anonymous craftsmen of ancient times, from traditional cultures of past and present, and by historical and contemporary designers. Founded on the belief that handmade objects of daily use and craft traditions should be preserved and celebrated, Mingei champions and collects both historical objects and contemporary makers' work.