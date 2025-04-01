Fishing

Ultimate Lay Lake Getaway: Camping, Fishing, and Exploring Montgomery, AL

A Complete Guide to Camping at the Montgomery KOA, Fishing Hotspots, and Must-Visit Local Attractions in Montgomery, AL.

The Montgomery KOA Journey is a little ride from Lay Lake (just under an hour) but it's clean, quiet and safe, and it has its own pond stocked with bass!
My wife Julie and I recently embarked on the ultimate Bassmaster Classic road trip adventure to the 2025 Bassmaster Classic in Fort Worth, Texas. Along the way we stopped at three historic former Bassmaster Classic host cities to take in the local sites, sounds and flavors that make these premier bass fishing getaway destinations.

Our first stop was at Lake Hartwell on the Georgia/South Carolina border. From there we broke camp, packed up our 25-foot RV and set a course for Alabama. Our second stop is Lay Lake between Montgomery and Birmingham, about 4-1/2 hours southwest of Hartwell.

A map showing the route between the Montgomery KOA and Lay Lake.
Montgomery KOA Journey: Clean, Safe and Lots to Do

We arrived at the Montgomery KOA Journey in the afternoon. This campground is located just east of Montgomery, Alabama, near the center of the state.

Our RV and kayaks parked in our camping spot at the Montgomery KOA.
As I mentioned in my first review article, we haven’t really had much KOA experience in our adult lives. Initially, when we hit the road from home, we were skeptically optimistic. But now that we had a great KOA experience under our belt at Lake Hartwell, we arrived in Montgomery a little more relaxed. And to be perfectly honest, our expectations were again exceeded almost immediately.

The campground General Manager, Gary had sent us a detailed description of our site location ahead of time. The pull-through RV spot was clean and level and a short walk from the main office and community center. When we checked-in, Gary was incredibly friendly and welcoming. We just knew right away this was going to be a perfect place to stay.

A green grassy field and a windmill at the Montgomery KOA campground.
Fishing at Lay Lake: What You Need to Know

Lay Lake is in a three-way tie with Lake Hartwell and the Louisiana Delta for “most Bassmaster Classics” hosted—1996, 2002, 2007 and 2010. This 12,000-acre legendary bass fishing destination is well known for its spotted and largemouth bass fisheries. The variety of habitat types like grasslines, channels, shell beds and stumps, create a perfect environment where fish thrive and a diverse fishing experience which attracts anglers year round.

A view through the trees at the bridge across Beeswax Creek on Lay Lake.
I have very specific memories of watching the 2010 Bassmaster Classic and seeing Kevin VanDam, Jeff Kreit and all the top finishers battling it out in Beeswax Creek on Lay Lake. / Kurt Mazurek

The one downside of this KOA, relative to our Bassmaster Classic-themed adventure, is that it’s just over an hour’s drive from Lay Lake. In reality, it’s a fairly easy, mostly highway drive, plus, once you’re at the campground you’re close to Montgomery with easy access to food, shopping and everything else.

And another check mark in the plus column for the Montgomery KOA is that they have their own bass fishing pond on location. I can tell you from personal experience that it has catchable bass in it. If you plan to fish it, be prepared for shallow water and weedy cover. Think about Texas-rigged soft plastics and make sure you bring a selection of hollow-bodied, topwater frogs.

The author holding up a largemouth bass he caught at the Montgomery KOA campground pond.
Lots of Other KOA Amenities

The community center at the Montgomery KOA is open 24/7 and offer a beautiful relaxing spot to sip a coffee and read a book.
This KOA has a beautiful, comfortable, well-appointed community center that is open 24/7 offering coffee and tea, books, television and comfortable seating where you can just relax any time you need. There is also a walking trail through mature trees and lots of nature. And there is a fitness center/game room with workout equipment, darts, ping pong, pool, horseshoes, corn hole and board games.

Best Attractions in Montgomery, AL

If you’d like to venture out of the campground, Montgomery and the surrounding area, has a lot to offer:

Dining
Ozan Winery and Distillery | 173 Co Rd 301, Calera, AL 35040
-Boutique winery and distillery offering a variety of handcrafted wines, including local muscadine, fruit wines, and traditional vinifera wines.
Wishbone Cafe | 6667 Atlanta Hwy, Montgomery, AL 36117
-Casual eatery serving American food, including wings and sandwiches in a relaxed atmosphere.
Martha's Place | 7780 Atlanta Hwy, Montgomery, AL 36117
-Simple Southern eatery featuring an all-you-can-eat buffet with rotating entrees and sides.
Central Restaurant | 129 Coosa St, Montgomery, AL 36104
-Sophisticated American restaurant serving creative fare in a dramatic warehouse dining space.

Outdoor Adventures
Montgomery Zoo & Mann Wildlife Learning Museum
-A 40-acre zoo with 750 animals, alongside a museum featuring taxidermy displays focused on native wildlife and conservation.
Hank Williams Museum
-Yes, this isn't really an outdoor-themed activity. But when in central Alabama make sure to check out this tribute to the country star with memorabilia, instruments, iconic clothing and personal artifacts.

Maximum Bassmaster Classic Vibes

As you may have seen in my review of our Lake Hartwell stop, I’ve made it my goal to get a photo with an actual Bassmaster Classic trophy at each of these Classic locations. I chose iconic Beeswax Creek as the perfect setting for my photo.

If you're wondering about the trophy, I don't blame you. Yes, it's an actual Classic trophy. No, I did not win it. Yes, I acquired it through 100% legitimate means. Yes, life is mysterious and awesome!

The author posing in front of Beeswax Creek on Lay Lake with a Bassmaster Classic trophy.
Final Thoughts: Is a Montgomery KOA Trip Worth It?

Overall, our stay at the Montgomery KOA Journey was excellent. Is it close to Lay Lake and loaded with bass fishing opportunities? Well…half a check mark. It does take a little ride to get to the lake from the campground. But, on the other hand, this KOA has bass fishing right at the campground. Check, plus! Quiet, safe, comfortable and affordable? Check! Plenty to see, do and eat? Check! Would we stay here again? Definitely!

The author's wife Julie smiling while standing in front of a sign telling her to smile.
Transparency Note: Although I have not been paid by any of the manufacturers or companies mentioned, some of the gear or places reviewed in this article have been provided to me at no cost for evaluation. The views and assessments presented are entirely my own.

