Staying in Style: Dominican Republic's Sports Illustrated Resorts Marina & Villas Cap Cana

My flight into Punta Cana, Dominican Republic, arrived a day before the commencement of the 2025 Cap Cana Classic. An easy airport to navigate, I found my driver Jose (Building Emotions Transport) waiting for me outside and with a hearty hello and my luggage quickly in the trunk, my five-day Dominican Republic experience officially began.

I was staying at the Sports Illustrated Resorts Marina & Villas Cap Cana—a stunning 300-room retreat that is spread across a myriad of colorful buildings and landscapes. This is the perfect home base for traveling vacationers in need of some pampered rest or eager anglers looking to troll a line for the mighty billfish. Set on the eastern side of the Marina Cap Cana, both options are available to visitors.

Checking In at Sports Illustrated Resorts Marina & Villas Cap Cana

My accommodations, the Home Run One-Bedroom Suite, was 1,184 sq. ft. of pure luxury, featuring a full master bedroom with king-sized bed, fully equipped kitchenette, and large furnished terrace, to name just a few of the wonderful amenities. (I highly recommend room 5075!)

I stayed in the top floor villa (middle building/right side) during my visit to Cap Cana, Dominican Republic. | Justin Hoffman

Check out the short video below to see the stunning views from my terrace:

I spent my first afternoon wandering around the resort and taking in the sights. As luck would have it, a handful of billfish boats were returning to the marina late that day as I made my way along the break wall. They were finishing up their last practice outing before the big event come morning.

A returning billfish boat enters the Marina Cap Cana after a day of practice for the Cap Cana Classic. | Justin Hoffman

The Sports Illustrated Resorts Marina & Villas Cap Cana is the perfect blend of relaxation, fun activities and good eats - while also being set within the exciting hub of the best fishing action and opportunities in the Caribbean.

The Resort Experience: Relaxation, Dining, and Entertainment

The all-inclusive Sports Illustrated Resorts Marina & Villas Cap Cana offers guests three gorgeous and lavish pools, an assortment of restaurants and bars, a fitness center, as well as various shops and boutiques.

One of three luxurious pools at the Sports Illustrated Resorts Marina & Villas Cap Cana. | Justin Hoffman

Daily activities such as yoga, volleyball, pool fitness, and mini golf are also available to enjoy.

Even the local cats love it here! | Justin Hoffman

I enjoyed most of my meals at the Dugout—an inviting and relaxed restaurant offering up a mix of buffet and chef-created on-the-spot cuisine which was both scrumptious and satisfying.

A delicious dinner served at the all-inclusive 'Dugout.' | Justin Hoffman

On the evening, DJ music, dance shows, and karaoke take place on a rotation at the friendly bar found just outside the dining area.

The Perfect Home Base for Anglers and Adventurers

Whether you’re competing in the Cap Cana Classic or simply planning a few days of offshore fishing fun, this resort has everything you need and more. Plus, it's just steps from the Marina Cap Cana, the official home to the best blue marlin fishery in the world.

Team 'Liability' competing in the 2025 Cap Cana Classic on Day 1 of the event. | Justin Hoffman

And speaking of the incredible blue marlin fishery, just three weeks after I flew back home, and on November 3rd, the boat 'Gunpowder' set a new Atlantic Record by releasing 27 blue marlin in a single day! An insane achievement and proof that fishing out of Marina Cap Cana unequivocally pays off.

A new Atlantic Record for 'Gunpowder' - releasing 27 blue marlin in a single day of fishing out of Marina Cap Cana. | Marina Cap Cana

I can't think of a better place to enjoy an early morning coffee or a round of drinks when the sun sets while celebrating your big catch of the day, than at this stunning resort that provides all the views and amenities that a visitor could ever want.

For anyone who loves the sun and surf, good food and better drinks, and the best blue marlin fishing in the Caribbean, a visit to Cap Cana and the Sports Illustrated Resorts Marina & Villas is the best kind of vacation you can book. It definitely receives my stamp of approval.

The perfect souvenir to commemorate my wonderful visit to Cap Cana. | Justin Hoffman

Why Stay at the Sports Illustrated Resorts Marina & Villas Cap Cana

From my wonderful accommodations, to the breathtaking scenery, and the incredible blue marlin fishery that is second to none, this getaway showcased the spirit and attraction that is Cap Cana and the Dominican Republic.

Until next time, beautiful Cap Cana. | Justin Hoffman

