Inside the 2025 Cap Cana Classic: Dominican Republic’s Premier Billfish Tournament
As a Canadian living in the province of Ontario, I'm pretty far removed from the saltwater fishing scene. I certainly know my way around a bass boat, and have fished plenty of freshwater tournaments back in the day, but will sheepishly admit that billfish and the Caribbean Sea are certainly not my strong suits.
So you can imagine my intrigue and delight when I was invited this October to visit the Dominican Republic, and more specifically the region of Cap Cana, to attend and take part in the 2025 Cap Cana Classic and its 21st International Billfish Tournament, running October 10th and 11th.
The Cap Cana Classic International Billfish Tournament is a prestigious event that focuses on friendship and family, exemplifies sportsmanship and skill, and brings together a cast of international saltwater anglers with a passion for catching the mighty blue marlin.
The Cap Cana Classic: Two Days of the World's Best Billfishing
The Cap Cana Classic is a two-day live release billfish tournament that attracts anglers from far and wide. Although white marlin and sailfish qualify for scoring, this event is primarily geared towards luring the mighty blue marlin into biting.
The tournament is based on a points system: 300 for a blue marlin and 100 each for a white marlin or sailfish. The boat, and those anglers on it, who catch and release the most billfish during competition hours take home the accolades and prizes.
For points to be awarded, video proof of successful billfish releases is reviewed at the end of each fishing day by three judges. Videos must clearly show the species, a specific color band worn by the angler (which is announced each morning) and the anglers face, and either the moment the double line enters the rod or shows the mate with the leader in his hands.
The set hours of tournament fishing for the Cap Cana Classic are 7:15am to 5pm on Day 1 and 7:15am to 4:45pm on Day 2. In regards to fighting fish during the event, anglers are given two hours to release any billfish they hook. If not able to do so, and if the crew all agrees, this time can be extended by one hour but the fish will not be eligible for points. This additional time can be extended indefinitely.
Thirty boats registered for the 2025 Cap Cana Classic to compete in two categories: Sonar and Non-Sonar.
Day 1 on the Water: The Search for the Blue Marlin
My alarm woke me up at 5am. It was Day 1 of the 2025 Cap Cana Classic and I was beyond excited. An hour or so later, and still before sunrise, I was stepping onboard Isabella.
Our boat slowly made its way out of the marina at 6:30, ready to travel 30 miles (which took about an hour) out into the Caribbean Sea to where we would begin setting lines.
Fishing lines can legally go in at 7:15am which was around the time we set up. Angling for billfish is unlike anything I have experienced. A number of large artificial attractors (without hooks) are trolled behind the boat, either on the surface or just below. Dead bait, in our case ballyhoo, is then trolled on the surface and in close proximity to these attractors. The attractors create a visual and auditory stimulus that attracts billfish to the bait - and hopefully into biting.
It's crazy to think, at least for a freshwater angler like myself, that we were fishing in water that averaged 2,000 feet deep but our bait was skipping along the surface. This just highlights the predatory instinct of billfish and where they position themselves in the water column. (It certainly helps that they are attracted to the wake and prop noise given off by fishing boats.)
Our boat didn't have onboard sonar, which can be a disadvantage when it comes to finding and catching fish - especially when trolling the vast Caribbean Sea. But it can also be looked at as a more 'purist' style of fishing. Arguments abound for both sides of the coin.
In the end, and after almost ten hours of fishing, Team Isabella came up short on billfish, although the team did briefly hook but lost a blue marlin. They did catch two mahi mahi and a barracuda which was super cool to see—but unfortunately not eligible for the tournament.
End of Day 1: Tournament Results
But someone always finds the billfish and here's how the standings looked after Day 1 was in the books.
Day 1 of the Cap Cana Classic ended with nachos and micheladas (spicy Mexican drink) back at the Capitania. Tired tournament teams recharged and got ready for another full day of billfish competition come early Saturday morning.
Day 2: One More Chance to Find the Blue Marlin
Although I wasn't out on a boat for Day 2 of the Cap Cana Classic, instead exploring the sights of Cap Cana Marina and the beaches, I did follow live updates sent in by teams via the messaging app 'WhatsApp.' Blue marlin were being caught and plenty of teams were making a push for the coveted podium spots. Things were getting exciting out on the high seas of the Caribbean!
Once the videos were reviewed and the dust had settled, a total of 94 billfish were released during the two day 2025 Cap Cana Classic! To break those release numbers down, 88 were blue marlin, 2 white marlin, and 4 were sailfish. Delta Dawn was crowned the Overall Sonar Winner while La Polla picked up the win in the Overall Non-Sonar category.
Delta Dawn was crowned the Overall Sonar Winner while La Polla picked up the win in the Overall Non-Sonar category.
Lilly Thompson won Best Lady Angler Non-Sonar Category. Sharen Ithier took Best Overall Angler Sonar Category. Cristiano Mota was named Best Overall Angler Non-Sonar Category.
Awards Night and Celebration
The festivities to close out the 2025 Cap Cana Classic at the end of Day 2 were nothing short of spectacular. And although a bit of early evening rain delayed the awards ceremony and celebrations by an hour, it didn't dampen the spirits for all in attendance.
Dressed in our best formal Mexican wear, we gathered at the Marina Cap Cana Esplanade for a full dining experience while trophies and awards were distributed. Highlighted by a beautifully-set stage and bottom-lit dance floor, this was definitely the way to put a cap on another successful Cap Canna billfish tournament.
There were a variety of prizes and awards, including 1st, 2nd, and 3rd Best Boats in the Sonar and Non-Sonar category, as well as awards for Best Overall Angler, Best Lady Angler, and Best Junior Angler in each category. Plus there was an award for Best Overall Boat.
Nothing beats a spectacular display of fireworks to round out the 21st Cap Cana Classic.
Why Cap Cana Is the Ultimate Billfishing Destination
Five days goes by quickly when you're having fun and this media trip was no exception. I had an absolute blast being part of the 2025 Cap Cana Classic, especially given the opportunity to see first-hand the in's and out's of angling for billfish, but more importantly, witnessing the exemplary way a top-tier tournament should be run.
From my wonderful accommodations, to the breathtaking scenery, to an incredible blue marlin fishery that is second to none, this getaway showcased the spirit and attraction that is Cap Cana.
If you love the sport of billfishing, be sure to pay Cap Cana a visit. I guarantee you won't regret it.
The 2026 Cap Cana Classic is schedule to take place October 8th to 10th, 2026.
For More Information on the Cap Cana region and the Marina Cap Cana:
- Facebook: Marina Cap Cana / Vive Cap Cana
- Instagram: marinacapcana / vivecapcana
- Marina Cap Cana
- Sports Illustrated Resorts Marina & Villas Cap Cana