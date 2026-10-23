The Maldives is planning to partner with an established fishing championship for a 2027 event

The Maldives is looking to become the Monaco of sport fishing, with a boutique competition aimed at the elite of the fishing world planned for next year. Organizers hope to partner with one of Europe’s most established fishing tournaments.

“We can be the Monaco of fishing,” said Mohamed Ali Janah, group chairman of the HARIM Group. “When the weather is freezing in the Northern Hemisphere, we have outstanding weather.”

Combining Big-Game Fishing With the Maldives’ Holiday Appeal

Janah, whose business interests include resorts in the Maldives, sees an opportunity to combine competitive angling with the country’s established appeal as a holiday destination. He plans to launch the event in partnership with the government next year.

Possible game fish include marlin, sailfish, tuna, wahoo, and mahi-mahi. These species already feature in fishing excursions offered by Maldivian resorts, providing potential targets for an international competition. The eventual selection would depend on the tournament’s timing, fishing grounds, and rules.

Such an event could also give Maldivian anglers greater international visibility while introducing visiting competitors to the country’s fishing traditions. Few countries in the world have such a deep connection to fishing, which was still done from traditional dhoni boats into the 1970s.

Building on the Maldives’ Fishing Tradition to Attract International Anglers

Fishing competitions have deep roots in the country, with women also prominent among successful competitors. Shaheedha Mohamed of Team Sea Pearl won the Best Fisherwoman title at the Ooredoo Masrace 2026 tournament after catching 19 fish—more than any of her male competitors.

Male is the capital of the Maldives and its largest urban center | Joseph Hammond

The Maldives already has numerous domestic fishing competitions, but Janah believes its international reputation could support a distinctive event attracting anglers from around the world. He points to the opportunity to offer competitors sunshine and warm weather during the Northern Hemisphere winter.

The commercial potential could extend beyond entry fees and resort bookings. Visiting teams would need boats, experienced captains, crews, and equipment, potentially creating business for local operators. Competitors traveling with their families could also turn a tournament appearance into a longer holiday.

Partnership with Balaton Carp Cup?

Janah is open to partnering with existing fishing tournaments. Top of his list is the International Balaton Carp Cup, or IBCC, held on Hungary’s Lake Balaton. The internationally known competition brings teams to the shores of Central Europe’s largest freshwater lake, a destination associated with trophy carp.

A partnership could offer access to experienced organizers, sponsors, and an established community of competitive anglers. Although freshwater carp fishing differs considerably from offshore fishing in the Maldives, the European tournament could provide an organizational model.

The IBCC also offers a conservation precedent. Its competition operates under catch-and-release rules, with official verification of catches and detailed requirements for handling fish. A Maldivian event could adopt comparable principles tailored to local species and conditions. Partnering with an established tournament will also likely attract the attention of anglers and others.

A natural sandbar in the Maldives. The numerous small islands and atolls provide great fishing grounds | Joseph Hammond

An Indian Ocean Games Oppurtunity

The proposal would join wider efforts to develop international sport fishing in the archipelago. Visit Maldives promoted the Burunu Boma tournament’s 2026 edition as a vehicle for high-value adventure tourism, incorporating international fishing standards and sustainable catch-and-release practices.

Nearby, Mauritius already hosts the La Pirogue Marlin World Cup, established in the early 1980s, which has attracted up to 40 teams and nearly 200 participants. Its next edition is scheduled for December. That island group also hosts the South Indian Ocean Billfish Competition, whose 27th edition takes place in early 2027. However, the Maldives offers unique hotel experiences and access to new fishing grounds with diverse game. In particular, the fact that the Maldives is a series of atolls provides unique fishing experiences, with game fish often “channeled” into zones at the entrances to certain atolls.

Another opportunity may exist with the 2029 Indian Ocean Games which the Maldives will host. Sports fishing popular across what the United Nations classifies as the Small Island Developing States (SIDS) could see it included in this event.

For Janah, the ambition is to build an event whose reputation reaches well beyond the islands.

“This can be the Formula One of fishing competitions, which in a few years could attract a few thousand participants,” said Jasim Janah the Group CEO of Harim group.