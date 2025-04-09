Ultimate Louisiana Delta Getaway: Camping, Fishing, and Exploring New Orleans
My wife Julie and I recently embarked on the ultimate Bassmaster Classic road trip adventure to the 2025 Bassmaster Classic in Fort Worth, Texas. Along the way we stopped at three historic former Bassmaster Classic host cities to take in the local sites, sounds and flavors that make these premier bass fishing getaway destinations.
Our first stop was on the Georgia/South Carolina border at Lake Hartwell. From there we headed to Lay Lake in central Alabama. And now, it’s a five-hour drive in our 25-foot RV to New Orleans.
Why the New Orleans KOA Holiday is Perfect for Travelers
We pulled into the New Orleans KOA Holiday in the early afternoon. In the planning phase of our trip I had checked out an aerial view of this campground on Google. I’ll admit, I was a little confused. It’s a space about the size of a single neighborhood block in a grid of neighborhoods and businesses. It’s definitely not a rural country setting. So, while the past two KOAs were great, I wondered if we could keep the streak alive.
It took less than 30-seconds before I knew not only was everything going to be fine, but in fact, this campground was going to be great. I pulled up to our spot and decided it would be easier to disconnect the kayak trailer before backing in. And just like that, there was Dave. I’m not sure what Dave’s professional title is at this KOA, but he seems to do whatever is needed to make sure your stay is enjoyable and stress free. Dave walked along side of our RV, one hand on the driver’s side rear view mirror, calmly, reassuringly and confidently guiding my parking.
“A little left. Straight back. Now, right. A little more right. Perfect!”
Personally, I’ve driven large vehicles pulling large boats all over the country for years. I’m pretty skilled at backing into a space. But Dave is very charismatic and speaks with a comfortable ease that makes him immediately likable and trustworthy. And as my wife Julie described, there’s something about the way he spoke as he gave directions that wasn’t at all belittling or damaging to the driver’s ego. It was clear that his only motivation was to make sure your stay was as relaxing and easy as possible.
Once we were settled, the owner, Mike, came by to greet us and find out about our plans for New Orleans. He was very friendly and very informative. He told us that Uber rides from the KOA to the French Quarter were plentiful, but the KOA offered their own daily shuttle for about half the price. And wouldn’t you know it? Dave drove the shuttle.
Overall, the campground was very clean, well kept and organized. You could just feel that in addition to offering great customer service, the owners were truly committed to making sure this is a nice, safe, relaxing place to stay while taking in the sights of New Orleans.
Louisiana Delta Fishing: A Bass Angler’s Paradise
Because of this diverse fishery and access to the great city of New Orleans, the Louisiana Delta is in a three-way tie with Lake Hartwell and Lay lake for “most Bassmaster Classics” hosted—1999, 2001, 2003, and 2011.
Running along the other side of the road where the campground is located, there is a tall earthen levee running as far as you can see in either direction. This levee is what keeps the Mississippi River contained on the other side when the water gets high. That’s how close this campground is to fishing opportunities.
The actual launch ramp that has hosted past Bassmaster Classics at Bayou Segnette State Park is only a 15-minute drive. And from Bayou Segnette you have access to a seemingly unlimited labyrinth of lakes, cuts and backwaters. Some anglers even choose to run over two hours to get to the Venice area, way out towards the bottom of the delta.
The Louisiana Delta is one of the most diverse and fertile estuary systems in North America. This vast network of marshes, bayous and tidal waters provides the perfect environment for an incredibly wide range of plant and animal species, including the largemouth bass which thrive among its abundant aquatic vegetation, cypress trees, and man-made structure.
Other New Orleans KOA Amenities
In addition to nearby fishing, this campground offers a swimming pool, fire pit and grill rentals, a playground and a souvenir gift shop.
Best Attractions in New Orleans, LA
I realize this isn’t going to come as a big surprise to anyone, but New Orleans has a ton to offer. In fact, I can’t even scratch the surface in this article. Following are a few highlights of the things we did, saw and ate.
New Orleans Dining
Walking Tour with Leanna S. at ToursByLocals.com
We decided the best way to make the most of our relatively short stay was to hire a guide for a walking, historical food tour. We found toursbylocals.com and booked the “Eat Dat! New Orleans Culinary Half Day Tour” with Leanne S.
We met Leanne at the Monument to the Immigrant next to the Steamboat Launch. She is a 6th generation New Orleanian with a family history running back almost 200 years. So for her, the Monument to the Immigrant is a logical and meaningful starting place for all of the fascinating history she shared with us that day. In addition to being incredibly knowledgeable and a great communicator, she has a very easy manner and is immediately likable. We knew right away we were going to really enjoy spending the next several hours together.
My wife Julie has a few food preferences that certainly made our tour guides job a little more challenging. But despite our self-imposed limitations, Leanne did an amazing job showing us a great variety of New Orleans classics—beignets and café au lait at Cafe Du Monde (of course!), muffulettas at Central Grocery, pralines at Southern Candymakers, gumbo, alligator sausage, and more.
And complementing the food, Leanne shared centuries of New Orleans history. I knew the city had a long and diverse story, but I really had no idea just how many times it has grown and changed since its beginnings. It’s a fascinating place and our guide’s passion and personal experience was captivating.
And in addition to taking Leanne's food tour (or one of the many other tours she offers) on toursbylocals.com, here are some other options to consider:
Dining
Mulates Cajun Restaurant, Live Music Venue & Dance Floor | 201 Julia St., New Orleans, LA 70130
-voted New Orleans best Cajun restaurant and live music! Many of these music nights are Zydeco music, a native Louisiana music.
Brigtsen's Restaurant | 723 Dante St, New Orleans, LA 701181
-Chef Frank Brigtsen, a Paul Prudhomme protégé, offers modern but familiar Creole cuisine in a cozy Riverbend setting.
Domilise's Po-Boy & Bar | 5240 Annunciation St, New Orleans, LA 70115
-serving generous, iconic po' boys to locals and celebrities for decades
Dooky Chase Restaurant | 2301 Orleans Ave, New Orleans, LA 70119
-Creole dishes like gumbo z’herbes and fried chicken, upholding Leah Chase’s rich legacy
Liuzza's by the Track | 1518 N Lopez St, New Orleans, LA 70119
-Horse-themed neighborhood joint near the fairgrounds, known for Abita beer, bloody marys, fried seafood, gumbo, and po' boys
Outdoor Adventures
Historic French Quarter
-Experience the vibrant heart of New Orleans, rich in history, music, and cuisine.
Jackson Square
-A historic park surrounded by artists, musicians, and iconic
architecture.
St. Louis Cathedral
-The oldest continuously active cathedral in the U.S., showcasing stunning architecture.
Bourbon Street
-Famous for its lively nightlife, jazz clubs, and vibrant atmosphere.
Steamboat Natchez Cruise
-Enjoy a scenic cruise along the Mississippi River aboard an authentic steamboat.
City Park
-A 1,300-acre urban park featuring botanical gardens, art museums, and recreational activities.
Maximum Bassmaster Classic Vibes
As you may have seen in my other reviews from this trip, I’ve made it my goal to get a photo with an actual Bassmaster Classic trophy at each of these Classic locations. I chose the launch ramp at Bayou Segnette as the perfect location.
If you're wondering about the trophy, I don't blame you. Yes, it's an actual Classic trophy. No, I did not win it. Yes, I acquired it through 100% legitimate means. Yes, life is mysterious and awesome!
Final Thoughts: Is a New Orleans KOA Getaway Worth It?
Overall, our stay at the New Orleans KOA was perfect. Close to the Louisiana Delta and a great place for bass fishing? Check! Quiet, safe, comfortable and affordable? Check! Plenty to see, do and eat? Are you kidding? This is New Orleans. Check and double check! Would we stay here again? Absolutely!