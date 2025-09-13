What Happens When Sage Fly Rods Builds a Luxury Lodge?
There’s a lodge in Pray, Montana, run by the same company behind Sage fly rods. It's called, wait for it, The Sage Lodge. I'm a fan of Sage fly rods; they are known for their quality and innovation. I didn't know they owned a lodge, so when I was invited for a visit and some fishing, I thought, "Heck yeah, where do I sign up?" My hunch was that the same DNA and quality that goes into their fly rods would also extend to the lodge.
Sage Quality and Montana Hospitality
I was right. It’s a quality lodge, which is evident when you step through their doors, but it doesn't have the feeling of being pretentious or trying too hard. They nailed the balance of quality, comfort, and a rustic feel.
If You Love the Outdoors
I went there to fish, but it's worth noting that the lodge is designed for all people who want to enjoy the outdoors, not just anglers. That doesn't mean it's not a great lodge for anglers, because it is. But what I learned in the few days I stayed is that they offer activities and comforts for anyone wanting to experience Montana. On their website, you will find a list of 30+ non-angling activities for families, kids, and outdoor enthusiasts.
The Fly Fishing
The lodge's prime location gives you options on where you want to fish and how you want to fish. Located on the banks of the Yellowstone River, and 35 miles North of Yellowstone Park, you can fish from a drift boat, walk and wade, or hike to off-the-path creeks and rivers.
I chose to hike in and fish away from the roads and people. I prefer walking while I fish, working a small section of the river slowly. I feel more connected to my surroundings, and enjoy the river more this way.
The Plan
I convinced Nick Penoncello, the Outfitter for Sage Lodge, to take a day off and join me for a fishing trip in Yellowstone Park. "Let's pack a lunch, hike for a couple of miles, and throw some hoppers." He agreed, and we planned an early morning start.
Where Your Coffee Comes with an Elk Crossing
On the way to Yellowstone Park, we stopped in the town of Gardiner, Montana, to grab a coffee and a sandwich. This is the last town before the entrance to the park. I looked up from my coffee and, walking right down the middle of the road through town, oblivious to the traffic, was an elk. It took a second for my brain to make sense of it. This was my Welcome to Montana moment.
Exploring Yellowstone Park With a Fly Rod
Nick and I agreed that today would be an exploration day. He would take me to waters that he doesn't get to fish often because of the distance of the hike, and some waters that he's never fished but has always wanted to.
A River to Ourselves
The hopper bite was on. I don't think we took one fish on a nymph; it wasn't needed. We had the river to ourselves, we spotted wildlife, strolled easy trails, took our time, and the weather couldn’t have been more agreeable. I owed Nick big time for sharing his knowledge of the park with me. It was a highlight reel kind of day.
The End of a Great Day
We got back to the lodge in time for me to shower up, head down to the lobby, and relax with a cocktail at sunset. I compared notes with some of the other anglers who were doing the same; it seemed the fishing was good all around.
To sit with a cocktail in hand and take in the view through the massive windows, throw in some good conversation about fly fishing - Looking back, I can see how the lodge is as much a part of the experience as the fishing was.
Exceded My Expectations
I can't say enough good things about Sage Lodge. When I first arrived and learned it was built for all outdoor enthusiasts and not just anglers, I thought, "No, this isn't going to work." I was completely wrong. It stands out as one of the best lodges I’ve ever stayed in, beating both fly-fishing-only destinations and the extra high-end bougie resorts.
Sage Lodge somehow took the best of both worlds, blended them together, and created a hybrid lodge that just plain works.
A Montana Destination That Happens Easy
Sage makes planning easy, and with the headache of air travel nowadays, I really appreciate that. The lodge becomes your basecamp for everything Montana. Leave the gear at home if you want; Sage outfits you for fly fishing, snowshoeing, cross-country skiing, mountain biking, e-bikes, and paddleboarding. They can also set up horseback rides, rafting, kayaking, snowmobiling, zip-lining, and Yellowstone tours.
Awards and Recognition From Trusted Names in the Travel Industry
• Three MICHELIN Keys (2024) – One of the highest hotel distinctions from the MICHELIN Guide, recognizing an “extraordinary stay.”
• Travel + Leisure World’s Best Awards – Ranked #3 Favorite Resort in Montana (2024) and #4 Favorite Resort in Montana (2025).
• Travel + Leisure T+L 500 (2025) – Named one of the Top 500 Hotels in the World.
• U.S. News & World Report (2025) – Listed among the 15 Best Hotels in Montana.
• World Travel Awards (2020) – Winner of Montana’s Leading Lodge.
A Passion Project For the Outdoors
Sage makes some of the best fly rods in the world, so of course, they’d build a lodge that’s just as good. Whereas the fly rods are their business, the lodge feels more like a passion project built by people who love the outdoors. The staff who work there take pride in the presentation of Montana, and truly care about your stay. Like their fly rods, you can see and feel the care that goes into the lodge and its staff. KB
