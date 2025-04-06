Advanced Fly Fishing: How To Catch Trout During the Spring Runoff
Every year, there’s a period of about six weeks between late April and early June when people will tell you trout rivers are unfishable. Don’t listen to them. It’s true that as temperatures warm, snow melts high in the mountains, flows down through alpine creeks, and eventually fills your go-to river to the brim. No doubt, runoff brings its challenges – but it’s nothing you can’t overcome with the right strategies.
The most glaring difficulty that runoff presents has to do with the way the river looks. Many of the rocks and boulders you remember from the summer before – the ones that created perfect trout holding spots – won’t become visible until the water level drops.
Find Slow Water to Fly Fish
Like any time of year, trout will congregate where they can conserve energy. Don’t expect them to hang out in the middle of the river where water is moving the fastest – look for soft spots along the banks, where slower water makes for easier holding.
Fish Deep
When flows are high, your best bet is to get your flies deep in the water column. Water moves slower on the riverbed than on the surface, so trout will tend to stay at the bottom of the river. This means going to big, heavy streamers that will sink quickly or beadhead nymphs that have some weight to them. Don’t be afraid to add a split shot or two to your nymph rig – when you can feel your flies bouncing the riverbed, you’ll know you’ve got the right depth.
Flashy Flies
Runoff brings murky water, and flashy colors will make your fly stand out. This is the time of year to have fun at the fly shop – chartreuse, pink, red, yellow, and orange are all fair game. Keep in mind that fish rely more on vibrations than they do vision in murky water. The flashy colors certainly help, but the most important thing is getting your fly deep enough to pass right by the fish’s nose.
Take It Slow
Increased flows make for difficult wading. I’ve been known to take a spill on the easiest wading days, so runoff is when I exercise real caution. Just because you crossed a river at a certain spot a couple months back doesn’t mean it’s always wadeable – rather than trying to cross, add a length of tippet to your leader to reach the soft water on the far bank. When you have to wade through rough water, a wading staff will help you balance and test the water before stepping. There’s no shame in it.
Get Out There
The most essential tip for runoff fishing: fish! When the rivers are crowded in July, you’ll be glad you got out and had the river to yourself in April. Fly fishing during runoff takes learning a new set of skills – with time and a little patience, it can become a pretty great time of year to fish.