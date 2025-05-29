How to Fly Fish for Trout in Low, Clear Water
Low water is a challenge that all trout anglers are familiar with. At a certain point every summer, the snowmelt that feeds freestone rivers runs out – during particularly hot summers, when the snowpack melts faster, you might get low water starting as early as July.
This leaves two options: put away your rod and wait for the first big fall rainstorms to get flows going again, or learn to fish when the water is low.
Fish in Low Light Conditions
During spring runoff, high water levels cause rivers to run high and fast. Conversely, low water levels cause rivers to run low and slow. The slower the water moves, the less sediment gets stirred up from the riverbed, and the clearer the water becomes.
In clear water, sunlight is not your friend. Sure, it helps you spot fish, but it also helps fish spot you. Get out early in the morning or on an overcast day, and you’ll find that trout are much less spooky.
Focus on Structure
When water levels are low, there are fewer spots where trout can hold comfortably. Areas with shallow, slow-moving water get warm quickly, so fish will congregate in deeper pools that stay cooler, and faster water that has more oxygen.
Don’t waste your time with slow water that’s baking in the sun. Target fast, riffly areas and spots that are shaded by overhanging trees or undercut banks.
Wade, Then Wait
When you find water that you want to fish, take your time approaching it. When there is less water moving in a river, there’s less ambient noise, and trout are more sensitive to underwater disturbances.
No matter how careful you are, you’re going to disturb the water. When you get to the spot you want to cast from, hold off on casting for a minute or two – let the water settle and let the fish resume their feeding.
Cast and Move
It’s not just footsteps that trout are more attuned to in low water; it’s any disturbance. If you spook a fish on your first cast into a pool, you’d be best served to move on to the next pool. If that first fish bolts, you can bet that the trout nearby will notice and follow suit.
Downsize Your Fly
When water is running high and murky, throwing big flies that disturb the water and attract attention is often a good bet. On the flipside, when water is low and clear, you’ll generally want to fish small flies that make small disturbances. In clear water, it’s all about achieving a natural presentation.
Don’t Be Scared
Many anglers are scared off by low flows – as a result, there’s less pressure on the water and more fish for those willing to adapt and learn. Trout can be caught in low, clear water – it just takes a few adjustments and, like anything else in fly fishing, a bit of practice.