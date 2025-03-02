Fly Fishing Expo 2025: Lancaster PA’s Best Event for Fly Anglers
It's almost that time. I can feel it in the air. It's still cold outside, but it's a softer cold. Something has mixed in with the hardness of winter, and it softens the bite. There are other telltale signs that spring will be here soon. Bluebirds have returned to the neighborhood, daffodils are blooming across the street, I'm practicing my fly casting more, and in a few weeks, the Lancaster, PA Fly Fishing Show will open its doors for the last show in the circuit.
The Last One Before Fly Fishing Season Starts
The Lancaster, PA Fly Fishing Show 2025, one of the best fly fishing expos in the Midwest, is set for the weekend of March 15th and 16th. It brings together anglers from all over the Midwest to celebrate the start of the season. If you haven't been to one of these shows and you're a fly angler, you are missing out.
Test Drive the Newest Rods, Reels, and Fly Fishing Gear
The show consists of the top fly fishing gear brands showcasing their newest rods, reels, and accessories, with representatives on hand to answer questions. It is also an opportunity for smaller companies and new innovators to get their products in front of curious fly anglers. I'm a big fan of this aspect of the show. I sometimes find under-the-radar gear that you won't find in most catalogs and fly shops.
All Things Fly Fishing
It’s not just a show about gear. You'll find fly fishing seminars, casting demonstrations, and fly tying workshops, along with booths showcasing top fly fishing destinations and lodges for your next trip. They aren't just there to lecture or sell—the pros and presenters are fly anglers first. They'll have real conversations with you about all things fly fishing. It's a great way to pick up tips and share stories.
Work on Your Skills and Knowledge
Do you have a hitch in your cast? Stop by the Orvis booth, where you can test top fly rods at the casting pond and get expert advice on improving your technique. Visit the Scientific Anglers booth and talk with a fly line engineer. Get some in depth knowledge on the science of fly lines and you can better judge what line will be the best fit for you.
Attending the Fly Fishing Show is a fun way to shake off winter and get ready for the water. It's the last show in the circuit, a good way to kickoff the season.
The Official Press Release for more details on the show.
LANCASTER, PA – The 2025 edition of the Lancaster Fly Fishing Show rolls into the Lancaster County Convention Center March 15-16 with everything for the fresh- and saltwater fly-fishing angler from rods, reels, clothing, seminars, classes, fly tying and fly casting, theater presentations, fishing art, and vacation destinations. The Convention Center is at 25 South Queen St.
Hours are 9 a.m.-5:30 Sat.; 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Sun. Fly Fishing Show® admission is $20 for one day, $35 for two days. Children under age 5 are free as are Boy and Girl Scouts under age 16 in uniform. Children 6-12 are $5. Active military with an ID are $10.
The Fly Fishing Show has some $100,000 in door prizes including trips to Alaska, Patagonia, Belize and Costa Rica along with fishing tackle. The complete list is on the Fly Fishing Show website.
Among the 22 courses being offered are an Advanced Fly Casting Class with Mac Brown on Fri., March 14, the day before the show opens, with a tuition of $625; and two classes of Comprehensive Euro nymphing with Jason Randall and Josh Miller on Sat. morning and afternoon at $225. All other classes are $95 including an hour or longer over coffee discussing all aspects of the sport with Joe Humphreys.
There are 18 hour-long seminars, 11 casting demonstrations, about 40 theater presentations and a Women’s Networking Social among other activities
The two hour 2025 International Fly Fishing Film Festival is Sat. (3/15) at 6:30. Tickets are $17 in advance or $20 at the door.
For all classes, seminars, films, door prizes, and demonstrations visit https://flyfishingshow.com/lancaster-pa/ or phone (814) 443 3638.
