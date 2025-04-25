Fly Fishing for Rainbow Trout | 5 Pro Tips to Help You Catch More Bows
Strong runs, big jumps, violent headshakes – pound for pound, rainbows are some of the best freshwater fighters. Here are 5 tips to help you land ‘em:
Focus on the Fast Stuff
That shallow, choppy water that you usually pass by in search of deep pools? That’s right where rainbows like to be. Riffles offer oxygen-rich water and a steady stream of food, making them prime holding spots for a fish built to hold in currents. They’ll stack up in the slower spots within the riffle, so keep an eye out for structure that can serve as a current block.
Round Out Your Dry Fly Box
Rainbows like to rise to dry flies. They typically hang out higher in the water column than brown trout, and they do a good deal more of their feeding on the water’s surface. During a strong insect hatch, expect to see rainbows rising and sipping in big numbers – stock up on some staple dries, and you should be in good shape.
Add Some Action When Nymphing
Dead drifting a nymph is typically your best bet for catching trout – you want to make your fly move with the current as naturally as possible. That said, rainbows are aggressive feeders that often respond to movement in the water. If you’re not enticing many eats, give your nymph rig a little twitch. You just might buy a reactionary strike.
Anticipate Aerial Displays
Watching rainbows jump is a thing of beauty. By all means, appreciate the show, but keep in mind that you have less control over the fish when it’s airborne. The best thing to do when a rainbow leaps on the end of your line is to drop your rod tip – by giving some slack, you cut down on the tension that may cause your fly to come free.
Keep the Pressure On
It’s critical to apply pressure when you’re fighting any trout, but it’s particularly important when you’re dealing with run-happy rainbows to know when to apply pressure. It may sound counterintuitive, but let them do their thing when they run – bows will take breaks between runs, and that’s when you apply pressure.
Get Out There and Fish
Brookies and cutthroats will make you hike to catch them, and brown trout will decide some days that they just don’t feel like eating your fly. Thankfully, rainbows are usually pretty happy to eat, if not a dry fly, then a nymph. There’s a good chance you’re within driving range of a good population of bows, and there’s no bad day to fish for them. You just have to pick the right bug to use. Get out there!