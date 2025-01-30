Fly Fishing for Women: How to Find the Perfect Gear That Fits You
Over the past several years, women have become the largest growing demographic in fly fishing, stepping into rivers and streams like never before. Previously dominated by their male counterparts, women still had an influence in this sport since the 15th century. But here’s the catch: most of the fly fishing gear was created for men—until recently.
Designed for Women, Built for Fly Anglers
Finding the perfect gear isn’t about pinking it and shrinking it. It’s about the comfort, functionality, and ultimately a good time on the water. If you have ever worn ill-fitting waders, then you know that what was supposed to be a relaxing day of fly fishing on the water turned into a day of frustration. The simple act of wading against the current is difficult enough without having to fight ill-fitting waders. Luckily, many companies are now designing gear specifically to meet the needs of female anglers.
The Importance of Fit When Fly Fishing
My first waders and boots consisted of a pair of Simms boy’s waders with a stocking foot that was a size too small and a cut that was way too straight. The boots were two sizes too large. Imagine wading into a river with boots that don’t support your ankles and waders that are too big or small in all the wrong places. It was not only inconvenient—it was downright dangerous trying to navigate slippery rocks and a tough current. Gear that fits well is not a luxury; it is a necessity.
Fly Fishing Gear for Women
Fortunately, today’s manufacturers understand that women are true anglers and want equipment that will fit properly and last. Many companies now produce women’s waders, boots, packs, and a full line of clothes that are designed for the right fit, range of motion, and comfort, because staying dry and comfortable is the key to success when standing thigh-deep in a 50-degree trout stream.
What to Look For
When choosing the right gear, style should be secondary, with fit and function as your priorities. You can begin your search for the right gear online, but when it comes to choosing the right gear, the local fly shop is the way to go.
Waders: Now available in all sizes, shapes, and price points, your best bet in finding the right waders is trying them on. Put on what you intend to wear when fishing and go to the shop. A good pair of waders should not be loose or restrictive and should have just enough room in the leg to allow for comfort when you crouch down. Some features to check for include adjustable straps and a foot that will be comfortable when wearing thicker wool socks. Simms and Orvis make great women’s waders in a number of styles, and there is actually a company called Miss Mayfly that offers a larger selection of waders designed specifically for women.
Boots: Ankle support and correct fit are essential. Bring along the waders that you plan to wear when purchasing your boots. Your foot should feel snug but not tight, and your ankle should feel secure. If you need a specific sole type, then remember to consider this as well. Korker’s is an interesting boot brand that provides interchangeable soles, offering you versatility with one pair of boots.
Packs: A good pack that is comfortable for your body and easy to use can mean the difference between a good day and a bad day on the water. Some of the features to look for include adjustable straps, sufficient space, waterproof material, and easy-to-use pockets. If you are on the shorter side, then go for a chest pack that sits higher and avoid the fanny pack style that will be submerged when you wade across a deeper river. For a more colorful and fun option, you can try the Orvis + FisheWear collab sling pack for a bit of fashion and functionality.
What To Wear Underneath Your Waders?
We have you covered—literally. Check out how to layer to stay warm and dry when wearing waders in the DUN Magazine article: What to Wear Under Your Waders.
Fly Fishing Function Before Fashion
Finding the right gear is about more than just the looks; it is about whether the gear will protect you and make your time on the water more enjoyable so you can concentrate on catching fish. A pair of properly fitting waders and boots and a decent pack are the beginning essentials for a good day on the water. Invest in gear that fits your body and your needs, because when your equipment works with you, you can spend the rest of the time fighting against the current.