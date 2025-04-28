Fly Fishing Lessons: How to Fish a Dry Dropper Trout Rig
A dry dropper is a two-fly rig that combines a dry fly and either a nymph or emerger, allowing you to fish on the surface and subsurface at the same time. If you’re fishing shallow water but not seeing a whole lot of surface eats, it never hurts to tie on a dropper. Here’s how to do it.
How to Set It Up
The key to a good dry dropper rig is making sure that your two flies work well together. If you’re going to fish a beadhead nymph, make sure to use a bigger dry fly that can support the added weight – think stimulator, hopper, or ant pattern, something that floats well. If you’re fishing a smaller dry, you’ll want to have a lighter dropper fly so it doesn't pull the smaller dry fly under – think pheasant tail, RS2, or zebra midge. Finding a combination that drifts naturally is what it's all about. Connect the two flies with about 18” of thin tippet, and you’re good to go.
When to Fish It
If you see a light insect hatch coming off the water or occasional rises, dry dropper is a great bet. It works well during the in-between times: there’s not a full-fledged hatch happening, but fish aren’t completely pushed down, feeding subsurface.
Where to Fish It
Dry-dropper rigs are built for pocket water and fast, shallow runs. Think of the type of water you’d fish a single dry fly, and start there. The dropper fly shouldn’t affect your cast too much – if there’s a spot you’d try to place a dry fly, give it a go.
How to Fish It
Casting a dry dropper rig is going to feel a whole lot like casting a dry fly, just with a bit of added weight – the real nuance involved in dry dropper fishing is learning to detect subsurface eats. Look at the dry fly just like an indicator you’d use with your nymph rig – if it twitches or stalls along its drift, that’s your cue to set the hook.
Keep in mind that takes on your dropper fly are often much more subtle than a take on an indicator nymph rig. You’ll typically be fishing shorter drifts, so you’re more likely to get quick, reactionary takes. Your dry fly will also likely be harder to see than an indicator – if this is a problem, size up your fly just so that you can see it as it drifts.
All About Flexibility
Deep water? Not dry dropper territory. Prolific hatch with trout rising left and right? Just get your dry fly on the water. But when it’s not eminently clear what the trout are up to, a dry dropper rig can be your best friend. You might not need it every day, but it’s a great tool to have in your arsenal.