How to Fly Fish—Have Small Stream Success With These Top 5 Dry Flies.
For me, small stream trout fishing is synonymous with dry fly fishing. You could fish a nymph rig or tie on a dropper, but why would you? If you’re fishing right after it’s rained and the water is stained, fair enough, but throwing dries to small stream trout is one of the true joys of fly fishing. Here are the five basic flies to start with.
CDC Caddis
The CDC Caddis is a low-riding version of the classic Elk Hair Caddis, and it works like a charm on small streams. It has a little less bulk, giving it the soft landing you want for spooky small stream fish. The sleeker frame also helps with your drifts – keeping movement natural in the swirling currents you’ll often find in pocket water.
Irresistible Adams
A variation of the Parachute Adams, the Irresistible has a bit more of a buggy look. The Parachute Adams is a mayfly imitation, and though it’s an excellent fly, the Irresistable offers more versatility. On small streams that feature a variety of small hatches, this fly will imitate small caddis, terrestrials, and a mayfly.
Royal Wulff
If you find yourself on a small stream that has some rougher water, tie on a Wulff. Its white wings and red tail make it easy to see, and it floats high and dry. Like the Irresistable Adams, the Royal Wulff can be used to imitate a whole host of insects – from mayflies to caddis, and even some stoneflies.
Morrish Hopper
No small stream fly box would be complete without a hopper pattern. In late summer and early fall, small streams become absolutely inundated with terrestrial insects – if you see a grasshopper or two on your walk to the stream, take that as a cue; this fly won’t let you down. Trout eat grasshoppers aggressively, so be ready as soon as your fly hits the water.
Parachute Beetle
Another terrestrial that trout love to snack on, a good beetle pattern will catch fish all summer long. The Parachute Beetle has a dark body and simple profile, and it works just fine as an ant pattern if needed. Trout won’t bother with it until the weather gets warm, but come July and August, it’s a can’t-miss fly.
Perfecting Your Trout Fly Box
Let me rephrase that—trout fly boxes. These flies are a great jumping-off point for your small stream dry fly box. You’ll likely need more boxes for nymphs and dries better suited for larger rivers. Eventually, you’ll have more fly boxes than you'll know what to do with, but for now, head out with these five flies and the confidence that you’re prepared for anything a small stream might throw at you.