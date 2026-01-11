Fly Fishing the Lower Niagara River Isn’t What I Thought and Other Top Stories from Fishing on SI

From the Niagara River surprising a devoted fly fisherman, to a 30-day roadtrip fishing and camping across Florida, and the world’s youngest bait shop owner, these stories captured our Sports Illustrated fishing reader’s attention on Fishing on SI this past week.

1.) The Lower Niagara River Isn’t What I Thought—Especially With a Fly Rod

Big streamers catching big smallmouth on the Lower Niagara River | Photo provided by Ken Baldwin

I had a busy season of travel and fishing in 2025. Africa. Puerto Rico. Montana. Florida. Everything from big water to warm water to postcard water. I even shared a good stretch of river with a group of crocs feeding on a dead elephant. Not joking.



One of those trips took me somewhere I’d never been—and, if I’m being honest, somewhere that wasn’t high on my travel list: the Lower Niagara River in upstate New York.



I’ve heard the fishing in upstate New York is good, but it never registered as a fishing destination. You don’t read many articles on it, you don’t see postcard photos or calendars filled with beautiful images. It's just not on the tip of the tongue when you talk about fishing, especially fly fishing.



Early last year, I received an offer to fish the Lower Niagara. I had a lot of travel scheduled for the summer; my time at home would be scarce. I was hesitant to add another trip…GET THE REST OF THE STORY HERE.

2.) We Created a Florida Fishing and Camping Road Trip to Test the Limits of an Electric RV

The plan looked good on paper. Life on the road would decide. | Photo by Kurt Mazurek

In the previous article, I introduced the all-electric RV that would serve as our home for 30 days. But once the vehicle was sorted, the real challenge was designing a travel route and schedule that allowed fishing options, range-testing long travel days, changing weather, fun, local experiences and the logistics of everyday life on the road, without turning the experience into a constant search for EV charging stations and a place to park. So, we chose the destinations carefully, and just as importantly, chose the best spots to call home base at each stop.



As each destination was added to the list, one detail became clear—each location we wanted to fish, explore and experience had a KOA campground nearby. Earlier this year, we had taken a two-week RV trip to Texas, staying at KOAs along the way and loving them. Long before KOA officially joined this project as a sponsor, they were already providing answers for one of the biggest unknowns of our electric RV travel plan—reliable, safe, accessible places to stay in each location.



Since the timing of this trip would have us experiencing the outdoors from late fall into early winter, we thought it made sense to head south. And since Charleston, South Carolina is our home base, a tour of Florida sounded like a great fit…GET THE REST OF THE STORY HERE.

3.) A 5-Year-Old’s Dream—and Hope for the Future of Fishing

Here's the world's youngest bait shop owner, Easton. | Bajío

At five years old, most kids are building forts or chasing whatever captures their imagination that day. But this one, Easton, dreamed about owning a bait shop. And instead of waiting to grow up, he got to work. Step one? A lemonade stand—a classic. And with the support of his family, friends, and community, he raised enough money to go to phase two—a trailer that could be converted to a mobile tackle shop of his own. Of course it’s a charming story, but it also reminds us of something deeper about how the next generation will find its way into fishing.



That deeper meaning shines through in a new mini-doc produced by Bajío Sunglasses, following a very young entrepreneur’s journey from selling lemonade to becoming the world’s youngest bait shop owner. The film lets the story unfold naturally through Easton’s excitement, hands-on involvement, and innocent quotes and reactions as a five-year-old navigates what is typically a grownup’s endeavor. Of course, the support of the community and the adults around him is integral, but this documentary doesn’t include the fabricated drama or heavy-handed marketing messages we’ve all been conditioned to expect. It’s just a kid with a love of fishing tackle and an entrepreneurial curiosity, and a community proud to help him chase his dream…GET THE REST OF THE STORY HERE.

You Might Also Like These Great Fishing Articles: