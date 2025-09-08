Fly Fishing Tips and Techniques | How to Fish Popping Bugs for Bass
There’s a lot to like about bass, but my favorite thing about them is their willingness to crush a topwater fly. They’re one of the most surface-oriented game fish – and, while trying to raise a fish to the surface isn’t always the most productive method, it sure is fun.
When to Fish a Popper
Low-light conditions are ideal for poppers. In direct sunlight, bass often hunker down to stay cool and hidden – but when the risk of exposure is lower, they’ll move into shallow water to feed.
Cloudy days are perfect for popper fishing, but it works on sunny days too. Just plan to fish during the early morning or late evening, when there’s less light on the water.
Where to Fish a Popper
Look for structure and shade. Think lilypads, weedbeds, overhanging trees, submerged logs, docks, bridges... any place with cover where bass can rise to the surface freely. It’s best to target quiet water, where the pop of the fly will stand out.
How to Fish a Popper
You want your fly to land as close to the cover as possible. When it lands, let it sit for a few seconds. It often takes a moment for a fish to recognize what’s caused the commotion before rising to eat it.
If your fly isn’t eaten right away, retrieve it with quick, short strips (so that it pops). It’s always a good idea to switch up your retrieve – alternating between long and short pauses between strips. When you get hit, give the fish a second to eat before setting the hook.
Best Gear for Fishing Poppers
You’ll want to match your rod to the size of the fly that you’re planning to use. The smallest poppers still have some weight to them, so a 5 weight rod is a great option. If you want to fish larger flies, think about bringing along a 6 or 7 weight.
There’s no need for a long leader here – you’re going for surprise, not stealth. 6 feet is plenty, and feel free to leave your tippet pretty thick; 3X for smaller poppers, all the way down to 0X to turn over a bigger fly.
Why Fish a Popper
Even in the best conditions, you might not catch as many fish on a popper as you would on a streamer. Not because poppers don’t work, but because bass – like most every game fish – do the majority of their feeding underwater.
If your goal is to catch bass as efficiently as possible, a popper might not be worth much to you. But once you’ve experienced a big topwater eat, don’t be surprised if your priorities shift.