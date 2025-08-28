5 Tips to Help You Find and Catch More Largemouth Bass This Fall
Fall is the Best Time to Catch Trophy Largemouth Bass
There is something magical about chasing largemouth bass in the fall. Fish set up on specific structures, put on the feed bag before winter, and are easily coaxed to bite the right baits. Best thing about fall fishing for largemouth bass, however, is that this season is prime for landing trophy fish - and lots of them.
Fall can look and feel different depending on where you live. Northern states, as well as my home province of Ontario, Canada, will see lakes and rivers freeze up by Christmas. Southern states will simply experience a change in temperature, many relatively minor, but will still elicit a change in bass behavior and locational patterns.
Most of the information in this article is geared towards the northern anglers - as these regions will see the most dramatic shift in seasonal changes, and hence, in the fish themselves.
Follow along as I cover specific structure areas to seek out and target, share the best baits (and size) to toss this time of year, and highlight some fundamental facts when it comes to finding and catching fall largemouth bass.
1. Choose BIG Baits When Fall Fishing For Largemouth Bass
Largemouth bass feed heavily come fall, putting on much-needed fat reserves to help get them through the long and cold winter months that lie ahead. Fish at this time of year become gluttons - targeting larger prey items for the nutrient-rich benefits they provide.
Upsize the lures you toss when fishing in the fall for largemouth bass. Tie on big plastics such as creature baits and worms, jumbo swimbaits and crankbaits, and chunky chatterbaits and flutter spoons. You really can't go too big this time of year.
2. Seek Out Healthy Green Vegetation to Uncover More Fall Largemouth Bass
Largemouth bass are a creature of habit and that fact isn't more apparent than in the fall. As water temperatures cool vegetation begins to die off. No longer producing an abundance of oxygen, which in turn attracts baitfish, largemouth bass will vacate these 'dead zones' and set up shop in still green gardens of vegetation in deeper water.
A timely tip is to work out from productive shallow summer largemouth haunts until you connect with green weeds. Chances are this vegetation will be in deeper water and baitfish, and bass, will be drawn to it like a magnet.
Two of my favorite vegetation types for finding largemouth bass in the fall are cabbage and millfoil. Both provide excellent cover and allow fish to hunker down and wait for unsuspecting prey to swim by. A big flipping jig or Texas-rigged creature bait, pitched to the clumps and allowed to drop straight down to the base, does the trick for tempting these hungry fish into biting.
Here's a great video that quickly illustrates the bass/green vegetation transition in the fall:
3. Target Deep Rock and Wood During the Fall for Largemouth Bass
In addition to healthy green weeds, rock and wood - especially when this structure is found in deeper water - can be two dynamite locations to find fall largemouth bass.
In northern areas, where water temperatures plummet come mid- to late fall, largemouth bass will seek out slab and boulder rock on sunny days for the added warmth this hard structure reflects.
My biggest largemouth bass to date, a fish that weighed six-pounds even, was caught from a 20 foot section of slab rock in late October. With bluebird skies and the sun beaming, this trophy Ontario fish, as well as a bunch of others, were all schooled up on this warmth-providing rock in 12 feet of water. This personal best largemouth hit a 3/4 oz. flipping jig with an extra large creature bait rigged on the back.
Deep wood is also an outstanding haunt for holding largemouth bass come fall. Even better if you can locate those laydowns sitting on or hovering over rock with some healthy green weeds keeping the limbs company. A pitched flipping jig or creature bait, as well as square billed crankbaits and swimbaits get the nod for covering both the vertical and horizontal aspects of this structure.
4. Follow the Baitfish to Connect with Fall Time Largemouth Bass
Find the baitfish and you can bet you'll find the bass - and this is certainly true come fall. Southern states will see a migratory procession of bait working up feeder creeks. In the north, big balls of baitfish will suspend in deeper water, either high up or down low in the water column - or somewhere in between.
Quality electronics are key to finding and staying with these moving schools of baitfish, especially those that are suspended out in deep water. Horizontal lures, such as jerkbaits, swimbaits, and spinnerbaits, get the nod for not only covering water but for replicating this preferred prey to a T.
5. Fish Fall 'Warm Fronts' and Tackle Largemouth Bass With Topwater Baits
There's nothing more exciting than catching largemouth bass on topwater baits. Sadly, plummeting water temperatures in the fall can often put the kibosh on this fun tactic. But early to mid-fall, when multiple days of warm weather hit, largemouth bass turn their attention upward and begin smacking topwater lures with reckless abandon.
I've had some banner days out on the water during mid- to late September after three or four days of warm and pleasant weather has pushed in. Toss big and noisy topwater lures in and around green weeds and over rock and wood.
Top 10 Best Lures for Largemouth Bass in the Fall
Here's a list of top lures to fish in the fall for largemouth bass (in no particular order):
1. Flipping Jig
2. Square Bill Crankbait
3. Chatterbait
4. Creaturebait
5. Jerkbait
6. Swimbait
7. Topwater Baits (frog, prop bait, popper, buzzbait)
8. Spinnerbait
9. Glidebait
10. Flat Sided Crankbait
Take Advantage of the Fall Bite and Catch Limits of Largemouth Bass
If I could choose only one season for catching both numbers and trophy largemouth bass, the fall would always win hands down. By sticking with big lures, seeking out green vegetation, working deep rock and wood, following baitfish, and targeting fish on top during warm fronts, I can guarantee you will enjoy a fruitful fall fishing season.
The reality of living here in Ontario, Canada, is our long and cold winter. Fall is the last chance to tangle with fat and sassy largemouth bass before the boat gets covered and the snow starts falling. And yes, pictures speak louder than words.
Good luck this fall season and here's hoping you land a boatload of largemouth bass by following these five timely tips.