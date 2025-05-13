Fly Fishing for Trout | How to Fish Responsibly During Spawning Seasons
Whether or not you should fish a stream when trout are spawning is one of the great debates constantly raging in the trout fishing world. Without a doubt, trout deserve space to spawn in peace. But does that necessitate staying off the water entirely? Maybe not.
A Moral Gray Area
There’s a logical argument for staying off the water during spawning times: Spawning trout are working to advance the trout population, and they shouldn’t be messed with during that time. Fair enough. But what if the spawners are a non-native species – fish that some would argue shouldn’t be in the stream in the first place? That muddies the waters.
If you do choose to fish during spawning seasons, there are steps you can take to minimize your impact.
Don’t Mess with Redds
A redd is a nest that a female trout creates in which to lay her eggs. She’ll use her tail to dig a small depression in a gravelly spot, deposit her eggs, wait on a male trout to fertilize the eggs, then sweep gravel over the eggs to cover and protect them.
One step of a size-12 wading boot on a redd can crush hundreds or thousands of trout eggs. It’s best to avoid them at all costs.
How to Identify Redds
In clear water, you can often see them. They’ll appear as ovals that are brighter than the surrounding streambed – because the female trout has cleaned the area of algae and other debris. You’ll find them in shallow water, where there’s plenty of oxygen flowing and less sediment build-up.
If you see a fish – or a pair of fish – hovering in shallow water, there's a good chance you're looking at a redd.
Fish Deeper Spots
Because trout build redds in shallow areas, the best way to leave them undisturbed is to fish deeper areas. Instead of fishing a great-looking riffle, cast to a deeper pool – the trout holding there will be juveniles or non-spawning adults.
Know When Different Trout Species Spawn
It’s important to be aware of when each trout species spawns – it’ll give you an idea of whether redds should be top of mind while you’re fishing. This timing does vary by region and type of water, and it’s always a good idea to check local regulations and resources when in doubt.
Brook trout: Fall (September - November)
Brown trout: Fall (September - December)
Rainbow trout: Spring (February - April)
Cutthroat trout: Spring (March - June)
Respect Stream Closures
In certain places, the choice of whether to fish or not during spawning season will be influenced by government regulations. Certain streams are closed seasonally to protect spawning trout that are often native to the area and low in numbers. In this case, you’ll often see signs posted at trailheads and along the river. At that point, it’s no longer a moral gray area – they’re there for a reason. If you see them, don’t fish.
Err on the Side of Caution
If you see a spot that looks like a redd, but you’re not quite sure, it’s good practice to just move past it. Spawning is a physically stressful time for trout – enjoy your fishing, but leave them to do what they need to do. It benefits all trout anglers down the line.