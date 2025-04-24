How to Fly Fish for Colorado River Cutthroats - A Success Story
By the mid-1950s, Colorado River cutthroats were almost entirely wiped out – habitat loss, overfishing, and the introduction of non-native rainbow, brook, and brown trout conspired to push these fish out of their historic range, to only the most remote headwater tributaries. Today, Colorado River cutties are still confined to high alpine streams and lakes, but their population numbers are growing steadily. Spend a day fishing for them, and you’ll be eternally grateful for the conservation efforts that have supported their resurgence.
Prepare to be Challenged
For starters, these fish aren’t easy to get to. The high mountain streams where you’ll find them often require a good drive and a bit of a hike once you’ve parked. When you find them, expect to do some work to figure out and match what they’re eating – depending on the time of year, they’ll be locked in on mayfly, caddis, or stonefly hatches, and they won’t be tempted by much else.
Stock Your Fly Box
In the spring, mayfly hatches capture the attention of Colorado River cutthroats. These hatches will sputter out by late June or early July, and the next couple of months will be primarily caddis and stoneflies. Come September and October, terrestrial insects will be the hot ticket item. Here are a few staple flies for each hatch.
Mayflies: BWO Parachute, PMD Parachute, Hare’s Ear, Pheasant Tail
Caddis: Elk Hair Caddis, Caddis Emerger, Caddis Pupa
Stoneflies: Stimulator, Golden Stone, Pat’s Rubber Legs
Terrestrials: Morrish Hopper, Chubby Chernobyl, Parachute Beetle
Don’t Forget a Camera
With the exception of pre-spawn brook trout, Colorado River cutthroats might be the most beautiful freshwater fish on the planet. Golden body, dark spots concentrated on the tail, deep red gill slash – picture a sunset painted on a fish. And the streams where you’ll find them are pretty spectacular too. Expect cold, clear water, expansive aspen groves, and wildflowers like you wouldn’t believe.
Bring a 3-Weight and Your A Game
Cutthroats are sticklers for good presentation. I listed a handful of nymph patterns above, but I’ll usually catch cutties on dry flies or I won’t catch them at all. These fish are excellent teachers – if your fly presentation is sloppy, good luck buying a strike. If your cast and drift are clean, you’ll be rewarded with some of the most satisfying dry fly eats in the world of trout fishing.
A True Success Story
Colorado River cutthroats are a prime example of what dedicated conservation work can do. We’re lucky to still have them around, so get out there and enjoy all they have to offer!