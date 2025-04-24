Fishing

How to Fly Fish for Colorado River Cutthroats - A Success Story

From the brink of extinction to thriving in high mountain streams – learn about fly fishing for Colorado River cutthroat trout.

Jasper Taback

A Colorado River cutthroat caught in a headwater stream.
A Colorado River cutthroat caught in a headwater stream. / Photo by Jasper Taback

By the mid-1950s, Colorado River cutthroats were almost entirely wiped out – habitat loss, overfishing, and the introduction of non-native rainbow, brook, and brown trout conspired to push these fish out of their historic range, to only the most remote headwater tributaries. Today, Colorado River cutties are still confined to high alpine streams and lakes, but their population numbers are growing steadily. Spend a day fishing for them, and you’ll be eternally grateful for the conservation efforts that have supported their resurgence. 

Prepare to be Challenged

For starters, these fish aren’t easy to get to. The high mountain streams where you’ll find them often require a good drive and a bit of a hike once you’ve parked. When you find them, expect to do some work to figure out and match what they’re eating – depending on the time of year, they’ll be locked in on mayfly, caddis, or stonefly hatches, and they won’t be tempted by much else. 

Stock Your Fly Box

In the spring, mayfly hatches capture the attention of Colorado River cutthroats. These hatches will sputter out by late June or early July, and the next couple of months will be primarily caddis and stoneflies. Come September and October, terrestrial insects will be the hot ticket item. Here are a few staple flies for each hatch.   

Mayflies: BWO Parachute, PMD Parachute, Hare’s Ear, Pheasant Tail

Caddis: Elk Hair Caddis, Caddis Emerger, Caddis Pupa

Stoneflies: Stimulator, Golden Stone, Pat’s Rubber Legs

Terrestrials: Morrish Hopper, Chubby Chernobyl, Parachute Beetle

Don’t Forget a Camera

With the exception of pre-spawn brook trout, Colorado River cutthroats might be the most beautiful freshwater fish on the planet. Golden body, dark spots concentrated on the tail, deep red gill slash – picture a sunset painted on a fish. And the streams where you’ll find them are pretty spectacular too. Expect cold, clear water, expansive aspen groves, and wildflowers like you wouldn’t believe. 

Bring a 3-Weight and Your A Game

Cutthroats are sticklers for good presentation. I listed a handful of nymph patterns above, but I’ll usually catch cutties on dry flies or I won’t catch them at all. These fish are excellent teachers – if your fly presentation is sloppy, good luck buying a strike. If your cast and drift are clean, you’ll be rewarded with some of the most satisfying dry fly eats in the world of trout fishing. 

A True Success Story

Colorado River cutthroats are a prime example of what dedicated conservation work can do. We’re lucky to still have them around, so get out there and enjoy all they have to offer! 

Read Next:

feed

Published
Jasper Taback
JASPER TABACK

Jasper Taback began his outdoor career in the mountains of northern Colorado, where a short stint guiding anglers on trout streams evolved into a budding career writing about all things fly fishing. He has published more than forty articles in AnyCreek’s Outdoor Academy, highlighting the top fishing guides and destinations across the globe. An avid angler in the warm months, he spends his winters skiing and hunting waterfowl. Jasper is a graduate of Pomona College in Southern California.

Home/Fly Fishing