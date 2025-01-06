How to Fly Fish for Carp: Challenging, Fun, and a Whole Lotta Fight on a Fly Rod
Don't dismiss carp. If you do you are missing out on a fly fishing opportunity to sight cast to a fish that will test your skills, and once hooked, will put up a fight like a heavyweight boxer.
Great Fly Fishing Without Having to Travel Hundreds of Miles
You don't have to travel to the Bahamas or Florida to try your hand at sight fishing for challenging fish. And if you do have a bonefishing trip to the Bahamas lined up, a day or two of fly casting to cruising carp is great practice.
The Backstory on Carp
The common carp was introduced to America in the mid-1800s from Europe to be farmed for food. Carp was and still is considered prime table fare in European and Asian countries. I've eaten carp and it is a good eating fish, but not all carp taste good. The quality of their flavor is dependent on the quality of the water they come from. But when done right, carp can make for a delicious meal.
Carp possess a fast growth rate and a primitive air bladder, allowing them to live in '"less than ideal" environments. Because of this, carp has the reputation as a "trash fish," but I wouldn't be so quick to judge. Their wariness, feeding behavior, and powerful runs when hooked make them a fun and worthy fish to pursue.
Locating Carp Close to Home
Fly fishing in lakes can be a challenge if you don't know the lay of the land underneath the surface. A topographical lake map (available at most tackle shops or as an app for your mobile device) is a good starting point when deciding where to fish, and how to access the area. Also, water levels rise and fall throughout the year, checking an online water gauge or a water data website before you plan to fish will give you an up-to-date water level reading.
Fly Fishing the Flats
The best place to target carp is on the flats (large, shallow areas with depths of 1-3 feet) where they feed on aquatic organisms such as nymphs, crayfish, and leeches. Clear, shallow water will greatly improve your chances of spotting these fish at a distance, and then allow you to move into casting position without spooking them. This is when the fun begins. It's no difference than stalking a bonefish or redfish on the flats. It takes stealth and cool nerves plus skillful casting. The adrenaline rush when you find a fish can bring on buck fever, and an inaccurate or loud placement of the fly will likely send a carp high-tailing it out of there.
Two of the Best, Flip Pallot and Lefty Kreh Chasing Carp
Increase Your Catch Rate by Targeting the Feeding Fish
Carp are most active from early spring through late fall when water temperatures are above 60 degrees. You may see good numbers of fish in your area, but increase your chances of a hook up by recognizing the signs of actively feeding fish. Look for visible mud clouds from rooting in the bottom, and tails waving like a flag out of the water. Literally the fish is waving its tail saying "Here I am, look at me, I'm feeding."
Fly Fishing Gear for Carp
I recommend fly rods that are 6-8 weight, a 7 weight being my favorite. Carp can get to be big, very big. A rod with a soft tip and strong backbone will help you present the fly quietly while still having plenty of power to fight the fish. Since carp make fast, powerful runs, you’ll need a fly reel with a good drag system. Spool up with a basic weight-forward floating line and a 9-foot fluorocarbon leader (or tippet) that tapers down to 12 lb test.
Simple, Yet Effective Flies
Carp have a diet similar to trout and bass, consisting of aquatic bugs, crawfish, and small baitfish that live on the bottom. Woolly Buggers in size 2-8, Mop Flies in size 2-6, and nymphs such as Hare’s Ears and Pat’s Rubber Legs in size 6-8 work well. Any thing that looks buggy and you can crawl or hop along the bottom will usually work. Weighted flies will get you down to the carp's strike zone quickly, but too much weight and the splash can spook them.
They May Be Ugly, but They Ain’t Dumb
Fly fishermen will travel great distances to sight fish for trophy species like redfish, bonefish, and permit that feed in shallow water, are extremely wary of danger, and give a hard fight when hooked. Sounds to me like a carp, except not as pretty.
A Fly Fishing Pot of Gold
Attitudes are changing towards targeting carp with a fly rod. Fly fishermen are recognizing the challenge and fun in the pursuit of this fish. They get big, and the fight they will put on you is worth the price of admission. And if nothing else, you can use them as practice for your upcoming bonefishing trip. Get out there and find out why so many fly fishermen are changing their attitudes about this golden fish. KB
“The gods do not deduct from man’s allotted span the hours spent in fishing.” - Herbert Hoover