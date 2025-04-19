How to Master Alpine Lake Fly Fishing: Essential Tips for Stunning Mountain Waters
Trout fishing is all about rivers and streams. There are enough productive rivers in the United States to last even the most prolific trout bum several fly fishing lifetimes – which is likely why very few trout anglers bother with alpine lakes. They’re hard to get to, fishable only for a few months, and notorious for holding moody fish. So why bother? Because, when you hit it right, the fishing is worth the hassle.
Alpine Lake Fly Fishing Techniques
There’s a glaring difference between fishing rivers and lakes, and that’s moving water vs. currentless water. All of the lessons you’ve learned about trout holding spots and achieving perfect drifts? Might as well leave ‘em at the trailhead. But, just like fishing rivers, there’s a method to it.
Hit it Right (or try to)
Alpine lakes are often still partially frozen in June, and they’ll start to freeze again as early as September. You can expect to have three months of fishable conditions on these lakes, and there’s no set start or end date – for the most part, you’ve got to go to find out. If you want to be on the safe side, plan your trip for July or August. If you’re itching to get out in early June, be prepared for the possibility of a lovely hike and nothing more.
Start Shallow
Start with shallow water. There’s a tendency to immediately target the deeper stuff because that’s where trout typically hold in rivers, but lake-dwelling trout often cruise the lake’s edges to feed. Scan the surface for rises – just like in rivers, trout will congregate in certain areas. Find one riser, and there’s a good chance you’ll find a whole school to cast to.
Midges, Midges, Midges
You’ll find many of the same aquatic insects in alpine lakes that you’ll find in lower-elevation streams and rivers, but the numbers differ. In high lakes, midges comprise the bulk of the trout diet. You can expect a pretty consistent evening midge hatch, and you’ll want to have flies in a variety of sizes and colors to match it.
Pack Light
The age old question: bring a fly for every possible hatch or carry a pack that doesn’t make you want to quit ten minutes into the hike? I’d opt for the latter. Staple dries and nymphs are good to have, as well as a variety of midge larva, pupa, and adult imitations. A 3 or 4 weight rod and reel, a few spools of light tippet, and you’ll be good to go. Throw in a layer or two for good measure – mountain temps change fast.
Keep Hope
Be prepared to hear that you’re wasting your time. Fishing alpine lakes isn’t for everybody, and that’s alright. Know that the trout are there, and they’re happy to eat if you’re willing to make some slight changes to your game.