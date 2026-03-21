If "The Madison" Made You Want to Fly Fish Montana, Here’s Where to Start.

The Madison isn’t the first show to capitalize on Montana’s otherworldly landscapes—it’s just the latest.

If you’re like me, it took about ten minutes of the first episode to start looking at flights to Bozeman.

When you decide to make the trip, here’s where to fish to make the most of your time.

Fly Fishing the Madison River

The obvious starting point. The Madison is the quintessential trout river—wadable, consistent, and packed with fish.

The bug life is abundant, with strong caddis and stonefly hatches in the summer and reliable Blue-Winged Olives in the spring and fall.

There’s really no bad time to fish it, which is why it’s the backbone of so many Montana fly fishing trips.

Big Brown Trout on the Yellowstone River

Wide, powerful, and best experienced from a drift boat, the Yellowstone is classic Western trout water. A float down the Yellowstone is all about big dry flies, streamers, and brown trout.

It's not always easy fishing — but that’s part of the appeal.

Tailwater Fly Fishing on the Missouri River

The Missouri is an entirely different game — trading big flies for tiny ones and variable flows for stable ones. Below Holter Dam, cold, clear water and dense trout populations create one of the best technical dry fly fisheries in the country.

It’s a go-to during runoff, when high flows take the local freestone rivers out of the rotation for several weeks to months.

Head North to the Bitterroot River

The Bitterroot River flows through a different corner of the state, up near Missoula, framed by the Sapphire Mountains to the east and the Bitterroot Range to the west.

The nearby Clark Fork and Blackfoot Rivers, along with Rock Creek, ​​give you no shortage of excellent options once you’re in that part of the state.

It's not the first region many visiting anglers think about, but it's well worth the trip.

Where to Fly Fish in Montana

The truth is, you could build a week-long trip around any one of these rivers and have an excellent time. But part of what makes Montana special is how much water there is to explore within a relatively short drive.

Whether your basecamp is Bozeman, Missoula, or somewhere in between, you’ll have the chance to fish multiple world-class rivers in a single week.

The Montana you see on screen is remarkable, but it’s just a small sample of what the state has to offer. There’s no better way to see the rest than with a fly rod in hand.