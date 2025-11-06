Why Do Anglers Love This Bozeman Fly Shop?

If you’re driving down Main Street in Bozeman, it’s hard to miss Montana Troutfitters – thanks to the bright blue vintage Ford Ranger parked outside the fly shop, wrapped in the distinctive spotted pattern of a brown trout.

Bozeman’s oldest fly shop has been around since 1978, and it’s still going strong. As the city has grown and changed around it, the shop has stayed dialed in to the region’s fly fishing.

Keeping Bozeman Fly Fishing Roots Alive

The shop's owners, Justin and Lisa King, bought Montana Troutfitters back in 2010. Justin is a Montana lifer, who grew up fishing the rivers near Bozeman and eventually transitioned to guiding on them.

He spends more time in the shop these days, but he still rows for his kids on his off days – getting them started on the same rivers where he began his fly fishing journey.

A True Fly Fishing Shop

Walk into most fly shops, and you’ll be greeted by racks of high-end waders, jackets, and fishing shirts with steep price tags. But not here.

Troutfitters is all about giving people what they need to fish. They’ve got soft goods in the back of the store, but the first thing you’ll see is hundreds of bins full of flies – handpicked for the local rivers.

A familiar sight in the Troutfitters parking lot. | photo by Jasper Taback

Guided Fly Fishing on Montana’s Best Rivers

In addition to the brick-and-mortar shop, Troutfitters runs guided fly fishing trips on the many world-class trout rivers around Bozeman. The shop sits within easy reach of the Yellowstone, Gallatin, Madison, and Missouri Rivers – so there’s no shortage of water to fish.

They'll guide on smaller water too – especially during the summer, at the height of tourist season.

Year-Round Fly Fishing

When the tourists go home, Troutfitters doesn’t close up shop. Justin and his guide staff use the winter months to tie flies and refill the bins for the next season.

There’s fishing to be done too. Many of the rivers nearby stay fishable throughout the winter, and anglers are always coming in looking for bugs and advice.

A Montana Fly Fishing Staple

The fly selection alone is reason enough to stop in, but the real draw is the knowledge and experience you’ll find in the shop. That and the shop dog, Flint, who hangs around and greets customers.

There’s a whole lot of water around Bozeman, and it helps to have a plan.

Troutfitters is a great place to start.

