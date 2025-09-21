Top 3 Fishing Stories of the Week: Sage Lodge Review, Spinnerbaits for Bass, and a Surprising Lure Review
1.) What Happens When Sage Fly Rods Builds a Luxury Lodge?
There’s a lodge in Pray, Montana, run by the same company behind Sage fly rods. It's called, wait for it, Sage Lodge. I'm a fan of Sage fly rods; they are known for their quality and innovation. I didn't know they owned a lodge, so when I was invited for a visit and some fishing, I thought, "Heck yeah, where do I sign up?" My hunch was that the same DNA and quality that goes into their fly rods would also extend to the lodge.
I was right. It’s a quality lodge, which is evident when you step through their doors, but it doesn't have the feeling of being pretentious or trying too hard. They nailed the balance of quality, comfort, and a rustic feel…GET THE REST OF THE STORY HERE.
2.) How To Choose The Best Spinnerbait For Bass Fishing
Classified as a 'chuck and wind' lure, the spinnerbait is simple to use and consistently catches bass. Comprised of a lead or Tungsten head, wire body, living rubber or silicone skirt, single hook, and a single or double metal blade, this bass lure offers fish both flash and vibration - two key components for triggering strikes.
But not all spinnerbaits are created equal, with blade styles, weight and skirt options dictating when and where these lures should be fished. Let this fishing guide take the guess work out of choosing the best spinnerbait so you can catch more and bigger bass.
The blade on a spinnerbait is a critical component that can affect the depth these lures can be fished and the amount of vibration and flash they give off. Picking the right blade to match the lake or river conditions will increase your odds for getting bit.
Here's a look at the three main blade styles and why each works well for catching bass…GET THE REST OF THE STORY HERE.
3.) Why I Owe the FishLab Flutter Nymph an Apology: A Surprising Bass Bait Test and Review
The Fishlab Nature Series Nymph is a shockingly effective soft plastic bass bait. The difference between my impressions of the lure in its package vs. the lure in the water could not be farther apart.
After decades as an enthusiastic bass fisherman, and someone with a long career in the fishing industry, it starts to feel like I’ve seen it all. Unfortunately, a good bit of that “all” is lures that are pretty clearly designed to catch fishermen more than fish. I picture all of the most famous (or, infamous) infomercial fishing lures, and think to myself that I’m too experienced and savvy to be fooled by that stuff (again).
But then I see things like the fuzzy dice baits that have been the biggest craze of the past couple years. That's an undeniably effective bait that reminds me I need to keep an open mind. I mean, come on, though. Tell me we didn’t all roll our eyes the first time we saw those fuzzy dice.
When I first saw the Nature Series Flutter Nymph in its package, I must admit to being very skeptical (and perhaps a bit closed-minded)…GET THE REST OF THE STORY HERE.