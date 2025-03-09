The Best of Fly Fishing TikTok and Instagram Videos for All Levels of Anglers
Hesitantly and reluctantly, I went down the TikTok rabbit hole to see if anything was redeeming in this social media app that so many seemed to be glued to. I'm not a fan of this app, and I've been pushing against it, maybe because of my age or because I'm watching how it has taken over our brain space.
Upon entering the TikTok app, I went directly to the search icon so that I wouldn't be sucked in by all the eye candy, viral dances, and non-stop servings of cringe-worthy trends.
“Fly Fishing” for the Win
I typed in Fly Fishing and a page of videos opened on my computer screen. I scrolled down, looking for a video that caught my eye. I did this over the course of a week, wanting to give TikTok a chance. Not surprisingly, there were many bad videos, but just as surprisingly, there were some exceptional videos that I enjoyed, learned from, and watched on repeat.
The Best of TikTok and Instagram Fly Fishing Videos for the Week
- Poetry in Motion
What fly angler doesn't like to see a rising trout take a fly? And when you have stunning camera work, capturing it close up and in slow motion - even better. If this video doesn't give you all kinds of feels, I don't know why you fly fish.
- Fly Anglers Painting in the Sky
This video reminds me of a question the talented Hunting and Fishing writer Eddie Nickens asked me. Is fly fishing art?
- A Trout's Version of a Slam Dunk
I watched this one on repeat. How can I get my fly to hover above the water like that?
- Have This Fly Cast in Your Quiver
This guy nails it with a bow and arrow cast. The B&A is an important cast to learn for tight quarters. And you won't go wrong if you always carry caddis flies of different sizes in your fly box.
- A Basic and Important Skill in Fly Fishing
This is one of the best explanations I've seen on the basics of knowing where to find trout in a river or stream. It's simple, clear, and a great place to start if you are a beginner angler.
Developing your skill to see fish will also help you locate where they are holding.
- Sign Me Up!
The Golden Dorado is a fish on the bucket list of many anglers. You can count me in on that, too.
- A Good Place to Start in Fly Fishing Entomology
For the beginning angler, here is a good and short explanation of the three main different types of flies that you will use as a fly angler.
- A King of Kings!
I've seen King Salmon and some big King Salmon, but I've never seen a King Salmon this big.
- How to Rig a Basic and Proven Set-up That Will Catch Fish
This explanation of the basic dry dropper rig is simple to follow and will increase your catch rate by offering trout a fly on and below the surface simultaneously.
Turning Lemons into Lemonade
TikTok has a lot of brain-numbing content, but if you are willing to sift through the waste, you will find some worthwhile videos. Beginner anglers can find videos that explain the basics of our sport. Advanced anglers can watch videos on everything from increasing their casting distance to a deeper understanding of fly fishing entomology. The good stuff is in there; you just have to wade through a lot of the bad stuff. KB
"The gods do not deduct from a man’s life the hours spent in fishing.” - Herbert Hoover