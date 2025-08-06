The Evening Hatch - Fly Fishing for Carp in Boston, Moon Phases and Fishing, DEAD LOW - an A+ Fly Fishing Film.
• Until you've experienced the sight-fishing challenge of targeting feeding carp, or trying to stop a ten-pound specimen on a blistering run with a 6-weight fly rod, don't be so quick to judge the fun and challenge of fly fishing for carp. - Fly Fishing for Carp in Boston
• Do the moon and tides make a difference in big fish caught? This is a great read on the effects of the moon phase and tides on fish and their feeding. - Lunar Logic & Pressure Drops: Unlocking The Bite
• Fishing for redfish in six inches of water is more hunting than fishing. This beautifully shot film captures the feeling of the hunt and hook set of chasing reds in shallow water. - DEAD LOW
Fly Fishing for Carp in Boston
By Ben Groppe - On The Water
"Speaking of feeling outgunned, carp are deceivingly strong. One minute they’re lazily coasting over to pick up your fly as if it’s just another option at a non-competitive buffet table, and the next they’re throwing all that once-docile weight behind a finger-blistering run into your backing. Throw that situation into a rebar-and-wood-choked waterway, and you’ve got yourself an old-fashioned street fight. It’ll make you look at your neighbor’s koi pond a little differently, knowing that any of those fish could ruin a leader in a fraction of a second." - Continue to the article
Lunar Logic & Pressure Drops: Unlocking The Bite
By Mark Sedotti - The Fisherman
"Fishing with a moon-conscious strategy has consistently led me to better action and bigger fish – whether in saltwater or freshwater. I’ve become a full-fledged moon believer. I like to catch big fish – I strive for it – and the moon has absolutely helped me succeed. Whether I’m fishing locally or traveling across the continent, it has paid off. That said, fish behavior can be “funny” around the full moon. Sometimes they get spooky, follow but don’t eat, or become inactive – day or night. But there are exceptions; in places like Montauk, Block Island, or western Long Island Sound, for instance, the full moon can be incredible. It pays to learn the nuances of each spot before planning a trip." - Continue to the article
DEAD LOW
A Film By Jesse Males and Koji Sumalde
“The gods do not deduct from man’s allotted span the hours spent in fishing.” - Herbert Hoover