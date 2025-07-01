The Morning Hatch - Walleye on the fly, Record Tiger Trout, Women Anglers and their Contribution to Fly Fishing
- Are Walleye a game fish to be targeted with a fly rod? Anglers at New River Fly Fishing think so and have the track record to prove it. - Walleye on the fly? Absolutely!
- A huge fish and a tiny fly rod. An angler is down to his lightest and last rod when he hooks into a beast of a fish. After Breaking All But One Fishing Rod, Wyoming Man Catches Record Tiger Trout
- Let's give credit where credit is due. Women have played a greater role in the history of fly fishing than we often recognize them for. Here's an insightful video for the doubters. - Speyside Chats: A Lady's Legacy
Walleye on the fly? Absolutely!
by George Noleff - WFXR FOX
"I did not question it any further, and apparently, a huge number in the fishing community agreed with my dad. When questions of what fish are catchable while fly fishing were raised, walleyes were never among them. They preferred to cast, troll, or jig for walleyes. I accepted that.
It took me six decades to find out I was wrong.
You can catch walleye on the fly..." Cont.
After Breaking All But One Fishing Rod, Wyoming Man Catches Record Tiger Trout
by David Madison - Cowboy State Daily
"Holder left home early that morning with his only remaining flyfishing rig, a 1-weight fly rod with an 8-pound test fishing line leader.
“That’s the lightest fly rod that you can get,” he said.
He headed to a place where he expected average-sized rainbow trout, lessening the risk of snapping his last fly rod." Cont.
Speyside Chats: A Lady's Legacy
by Gordon Castle Walled Garden/Jen Ripple - YouTube
"One of the highlights of the trip was a Speyside chat on the banks of the river. This discussion, caught on video, touched on the history of our sport, what it’s like to be a woman in fly fishing today, and what has been accomplished since the days of Lady Caroline. Emily’s personal retelling of her family’s legacy spoke volumes to what her ancestors did for the sport and highlighted the changes that have paved the way for women today." Cont.
Now, have a good day. KB
“The gods do not deduct from man’s allotted span the hours spent in fishing.” - Herbert Hoover