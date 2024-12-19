Understanding the Different Fly Rod Grips Can Improve Your Casting
Most of us don't give much thought to fly rod grips. We take what is there and use it. My 4 weight fly rod has a different grip than my 8 weight, but why? Is it purely aesthetics or does it serve a functional purpose? If I know the function behind the form, would it improve my casting?
I Took Fly Rod Grips for Granted
I'm guilty of overlooking my fly rod grips. What choice did I have unless I was building my own? I fished with the grip that came with the rod. Recently, I used the TFO BC Big Fly fly rod that has a grip unlike any I'd seen before. It was extended at the butt like a mini spey and extended at the top in an unconventional way. It didn't look right at first; it looked like excess weight, and I went in expecting a negative experience.
An Unusual Rod Grip Opened My Eyes
And I was wrong. Once I got to casting the rod, my hands naturally went to taking advantage of the extra real-estate provided by this unusual design. The extended butt I used for better leverage; the extra front end gave my hand freedom to move depending on how I wanted to manipulate my cast. I loved this new configuration.
Improvement in My Casting
It got me thinking about the different grip styles on my fly rods and why they are that way. What I found was, once I understood the reasoning behind the shape of the grip, I was more specific in the placement of my hand and how I engaged my hand during the cast. This did, in fact, improve my cast.
Fly Rod Grips, Their Names, and Purpose
The Cigar Grip
The cigar grip is slim and tapers towards the front, or can taper towards both ends. In general it resembles the shape of a cigar. It's a grip that lends itself to light holding, slight in the hand, more encouraging of feel than muscle. The cigar grip isn't as common as it used to be and is mostly found on lighter, more refined rods. You will also find them on bamboo and custom-made rods. Because of its slender design, it allows the angler more freedom of movement during the cast. All this leads to a smoother, more fluid casting stroke.
Rarely will you have to muscle a dry fly or need to make a 70-foot cast. Learn to use the front taper by placing your index finger on top when you need to make an accurate cast at a short distance.
Half Wells Grip
The half wells grip is slender at the front with a slight contoured hump in the middle and then flares to a wider back end. In most lighter rods, it has taken the place of the cigar grip. Because of its slim profile and tapered front, it lends itself to dry fly and delicate presentations, and the hump gives it a comfortable handhold.
Full Wells Grip
The full wells grip is used for fly rods designed for heavier lines and larger flies. They typically are found on rods 6 weight and up. It is a thicker and more contoured grip, giving the angler a better handhold. The wells at the front and rear ends give the angler choices on how they want to place their hands and which end they want to use for leverage.,
Great for Saltwater Fly Fishing
Saltwater fly fishing often demands long, booming casts of 60 feet or more, and the need to subdue large, powerful fish. The contoured, meaty shape of a full wells gives you optimum positioning of thumb and fingers, plus a robust handhold to rocket the fly line out there. It's not a delicate grip because you won't be fishing it in delicate situations.
Reverse Wells Grip
This is where things can get confusing because whoever was in charge of marketing did a terrible job of naming grips.
The reverse wells grip looks similar to the half wells grip. It's not reversed in any way that I can see; it's just a little different in shape, but still confusingly similar to the half wells. Basically, it has a more pronounced contour in the middle than the half wells grip. This palm swell offers excellent support, reducing hand fatigue during long casting sessions. The tapered front allows for a lighter touch and improved feel, beneficial for delicate presentations and subtle takes.
Maybe It Should Be Called the “Middle of the Road” Grip
This grip is popular because it is a "versatile" grip. You can use it for delicate presentations, but not as delicate as the half wells or cigar, and assists in longer casts, but not as long as the full wells grip.
A Little Knowledge Goes a Long Way
I wouldn't nerd out too much on rod grips. Unless you build your own rods, you don't have a lot of say on what grip comes with each rod. The makers decide that, and it is heavily influenced by their research and the market.
The benefit is, now that you have an awareness of the different grip styles and why they are the shape they are, this should make you more present when casting, more aware of your hand involvement in the cast. Awareness, feel, and intention may give you the extra few feet you need to put you into fish. KB
