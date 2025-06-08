What Makes a Great Fishing Dog?
The dogs pictured above aren’t mine. I came across them – really, they came across me – on a stretch of river in North Carolina that abuts a few farmhouses. They were not good fishing dogs, and they chose the pool I was fishing in as the spot for an afternoon swim.
If you’re going to bring your dog to the water, make sure they’re prepared.
Reliable Recall
I wouldn’t know if the swimming dogs had good recall – an owner was nowhere to be seen. Most dogs like to explore, especially the bird hunting breeds, from which many anglers choose as a companion.
Exploration isn’t bad, but boundaries have to be set. Purposeful fly fishing offers little time to worry about your dog’s whereabouts, so it’s best to have one that comes back when called.
Controlled Prey Drive
Dogs with an affinity for outdoor adventure will typically have some level of prey drive – it’s part of what keeps them excited and curious to explore. The good news is it can be controlled.
A dog trained to retrieve ducks or flush quail is capable of leaving prey animals alone in other environments. It takes time and training, but most dogs can differentiate between work time and chill time.
Patient Observer
There will be times when your dog doesn’t have the freedom to explore while you fish. If you’re going to bring your dog along on a drift boat or a flats skiff, you’ll want to keep the moving around to a minimum.
If your dog responds to a “place” command, that’s a great start. If not, get to work!
Strong Swimmer
Even if you don’t expect your dog to cross rivers with you, the ability to swim is a must. If you’re not sure if your dog is comfortable in the water, a fishing trip isn’t the time to test it out. Practice in a controlled environment and help them build confidence gradually.
Good Traveler
Some anglers are blessed with walking-distance fishing spots, but most of us are not. A fishing trip usually entails some driving, so any dog that you bring along should be a comfortable car traveler. If your dog is a nervous traveler, it’ll end up being a stressful trip for you both.
Adventure Lover
If your dog is particularly sensitive to inclement weather, lacks the stamina for a day on the water, or just doesn’t enjoy spending time outdoors, don’t subject them to your fishing excursions.
Fishing with a dog can be a great way to experience the sport – just make sure they’re having a good time too!