4 Bad Fishing Habits Every Angler Should Break: Easy Fixes for More Fish
A bad habit is defined as a repeated, almost automatic behavior pattern that has negative consequences. And although getting out fishing should never be looked at as anything but positive, all anglers have bad habits that can lead to sub-par catch rates.
Here are four bad fishing habits and the easy fixes for each.
Bad Fishing Habit #1: You Only Fish When the Weather is Favorable
This one we're all guilty of, and I know for myself, it's a bad fishing habit that's hard to break.
Fishing when the sun is shining, the weather's warm, and the winds are non-existent can definitely feel like you've won the lottery. And although as anglers, conditions such as these are glorious, when it comes to fishing it's often beneficial to let Mother Nature shake things up a bit.
If there's one thing I hate the most when it comes to fishing and the weather it's wind. I literally hate it. And there's been many days that I've kept the boat on the trailer when I deemed the gusts too strong to venture out. (They weren't really - it was simply an easy excuse because I was stuck in my old ways.)
But there can be no better time to be out on the water than when the wind is blowing against a point or shoreline and the walleye or bass are stacked like cord wood. In fact, one of my best days of largemouth bass fishing was when I targeted a stretch of floating slop that the westerly winds were gusting directly into. That was a banner day of fishing in bad weather and one I'm lucky I didn't talk myself out of.
Embrace the rain, fish in the wind, or launch your boat at the crack of dawn or during the night. Sure you can catch fish being a fair weather angler - but you're definitely missing out on what might possibly be your best days on the water if you stick to this easy-to-fall-into bad habit.
Note: Don't risk your safety when fishing. Weather conditions can change quickly. Always use caution.
Bad Fishing Habit #2: You Stick to 'Confidence' Baits (Even When the Fish Aren't Biting)
We all have our favorite lures and techniques when it comes to fishing. Personally, I have a hard time not throwing a frog or flipping jig to largemouth bass - no matter what time of year or conditions I'm faced with. And I speak for anglers everywhere when I say we lug a heck of a lot of tackle out on the boat each time we wet a line (with the majority never seeing the light of day.)
Having an affinity for a handful of baits is perfectly fine, but recognizing that the fish have stopped biting and knowing when to change fishing lures is critical to your success.
Switch tactics, change up lures, and try something completely new. Fishing is a learning game but also an easy one to get lulled into by repeating the same thing over and over again because it's worked in the past.
Bad Fishing Habit #3: You Fish the Same Body of Water (All of the Time)
We are all, by nature, creatures of comfort. And as anglers we certainly like familiarity. But a bad habit that holds true for many is fishing the same body of water time and time again.
I get it and and I am definitely guilty of it myself. But the one fascinating thing about fishing is exploring and learning new things. Something that isn't entirely possible when you fish the same patch of pads or boat docks year after year.
Make it a goal to fish three new lakes or rivers this fishing season. The best way to become a better angler is to get out of your comfort zone. Believe me, there's nothing more fun than searching for the best new lakes to fish near me, then launching my boat onto a never-before-seen body of water and taking that very first cast. Pure magic.
Bad Fishing Habit #4: You Don't Try Targeting New Fish Species
There are approximately 3,821 freshwater fish species in the United States alone. For many anglers, however, chasing after bass (and not much else) has become their pride and principle. And it's hard to say that being centered on a single species or two is necessarily a bad habit, but casting for (and catching!) a new-to-you fish is definitely a thrill worth exploring.
Try chasing a new fish species this year. Better yet, how about making it a handful. Fish like carp, salmon, gar, or whitefish are all worthy of being caught - and you may just discover one of these new species trumps your coveted bass.
Bad fishing habits are a fact of life for anglers. And at the end of the day, getting out on the water is what matters most. But if you want to bring more excitement and fun to your fishing excursions this season, recognize that breaking a bad habit from time to time is always worth exploring.