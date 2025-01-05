Fishing

Angler Earns Record $164,000 in 5 Month 2024 Pikeminnow Fishing Season

Kurt Mazurek

$164,000 for fishing? Discover how one angler set a new record with the Northern Pikeminnow Sport Reward Program.
$164,000 for fishing? Discover how one angler set a new record with the Northern Pikeminnow Sport Reward Program. / Washington Department of Fish & Wildlife

How the Northern Pikeminnow Reward Program Works

The 2024 Northern Pikeminnow Sport Reward Program turned into the ultimate fishing side hustle for one dedicated angler, who earned over $164,000 by targeting these predator fish in the Columbia and Snake Rivers. Overseen by the Oregon and Washington Departments of Fish and Wildlife, the program, designed to protect juvenile salmon and steelhead. Anglers are incentivized to catch and turn in pikeminnow by offering up to $10 per fish, with bonuses for specially tagged fish.

A clear image showcasing the side profile of a northern pikeminnow, highlighting its features for easy identification in fish
Know your catch! Here's a clear view of a northern pikeminnow, the key to earning big in the Columbia River. / Isaac Lane Koval

Record Earnings and Rising Participation in 2024

For the first time in its 34-year history, the program had to close early, once the $1.7 million fund was gone five days before the official season ended. Thanks to great fishing conditions and a new phone app that simplified the registration process, participation was up in 2024. The top angler reeled in an impressive 16,150 pikeminnow, while the second-place earner caught over 9,000 fish, netting $91,300.

Top 10 Earners in the 2024 Pikeminnow Reward Program

Rank

Fish Qty

Tags

Reward

1

16,150

0

$164,260

2

9,034

0

$91,300

3

7,363

0

$74,190

4

5,076

0

$50,920

5

4,968

0

$49,640

6

4,555

0

$46,310

7

4,620

0

$46,160

8

4,336

0

$44,120

9

4,125

1

$42,500

10

3,808

0

$38,630

Why Does the Columbia River Basin Need This Program?

“Northern pikeminnow are voracious predators,” explained John Hone, a fish biologist. “Reducing their numbers has a direct impact on salmon survival rates.” The issue is Pikeminnow are pretty efficient predators with a taste for young salmon. They eat millions of juvenile salmon each year. So, keeping their numbers in check keeps the ecosystem in balance.

Top Fishing Spots for Pikeminnow in the Columbia River Basin

Some of the best known areas for pikeminnow fishing in 2024 included areas near Columbia Point Park, Bateman Island, and the Hanford Reach, with the mouth of the Umatilla River as a well-known hotspot. Anglers also found success by fishing downstream from dams, an excellent tip for those fishing from shore.

Over-the-shoulder shot of an angler on the riverbank reeling in a splashing northern pikeminnow, showcasing the thrill of the
An angler fights a northern pikeminnow in the Columbia River, a familiar scene during the record-breaking 2024 season. / Isaac Lane Koval

Protecting Juvenile Salmon: The Importance of Predator Control

Funded by the Bonneville Power Administration, the program has removed over 5.2 million pikeminnow since 1991, reducing predation on juvenile salmon by up to 40%. For anglers, it’s an opportunity to earn while you fish and contribute to the conservation of the rivers.

As the 2025 season approaches, the old pros and the excited newcomers are already strategizing their next trip to these iconic rivers—all with the thought of breaking the new $164,000 record, and of course, helping the environment.

If you think this fishing side hustle opportunity suits you, visit pikeminnow.org.

CHECK THESE OUT NEXT!
Baitcast vs. Spinning Reels: Choosing the Best Reel for Bass Fishing
Fishing Gear That Lasts: My 20-Year Journey to the Perfect Fishing Net

Discover whether a baitcast or spinning reel is better for your bass fishing style. Learn the pros and cons of each, tips for
Baitcast vs. Spinning Reels: Choosing the Best Reel for Bass Fishing / Abu Garcia | Daiwa
The author wading a river with the perfect fishing net, back weather coming in behind him.
Fishing Gear That Lasts: My 20-Year Journey to the Perfect Fishing Net / Mason Cochran
Published
Kurt Mazurek
KURT MAZUREK

Kurt Mazurek writes about all things fishing and the fishing lifestyle for Sports Illustrated. He has had a successful career in the fishing industry, developing marketing and creative content for many of the sport’s most recognizable brands. He is an enthusiastic bass tournament competitor, YouTuber, photographer, and is the author of the novel "Personal Best: fishing and life”

Home/Freshwater