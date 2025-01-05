Angler Earns Record $164,000 in 5 Month 2024 Pikeminnow Fishing Season
How the Northern Pikeminnow Reward Program Works
The 2024 Northern Pikeminnow Sport Reward Program turned into the ultimate fishing side hustle for one dedicated angler, who earned over $164,000 by targeting these predator fish in the Columbia and Snake Rivers. Overseen by the Oregon and Washington Departments of Fish and Wildlife, the program, designed to protect juvenile salmon and steelhead. Anglers are incentivized to catch and turn in pikeminnow by offering up to $10 per fish, with bonuses for specially tagged fish.
Record Earnings and Rising Participation in 2024
For the first time in its 34-year history, the program had to close early, once the $1.7 million fund was gone five days before the official season ended. Thanks to great fishing conditions and a new phone app that simplified the registration process, participation was up in 2024. The top angler reeled in an impressive 16,150 pikeminnow, while the second-place earner caught over 9,000 fish, netting $91,300.
Top 10 Earners in the 2024 Pikeminnow Reward Program
Rank
Fish Qty
Tags
Reward
1
16,150
0
$164,260
2
9,034
0
$91,300
3
7,363
0
$74,190
4
5,076
0
$50,920
5
4,968
0
$49,640
6
4,555
0
$46,310
7
4,620
0
$46,160
8
4,336
0
$44,120
9
4,125
1
$42,500
10
3,808
0
$38,630
Why Does the Columbia River Basin Need This Program?
“Northern pikeminnow are voracious predators,” explained John Hone, a fish biologist. “Reducing their numbers has a direct impact on salmon survival rates.” The issue is Pikeminnow are pretty efficient predators with a taste for young salmon. They eat millions of juvenile salmon each year. So, keeping their numbers in check keeps the ecosystem in balance.
Top Fishing Spots for Pikeminnow in the Columbia River Basin
Some of the best known areas for pikeminnow fishing in 2024 included areas near Columbia Point Park, Bateman Island, and the Hanford Reach, with the mouth of the Umatilla River as a well-known hotspot. Anglers also found success by fishing downstream from dams, an excellent tip for those fishing from shore.
Protecting Juvenile Salmon: The Importance of Predator Control
Funded by the Bonneville Power Administration, the program has removed over 5.2 million pikeminnow since 1991, reducing predation on juvenile salmon by up to 40%. For anglers, it’s an opportunity to earn while you fish and contribute to the conservation of the rivers.
As the 2025 season approaches, the old pros and the excited newcomers are already strategizing their next trip to these iconic rivers—all with the thought of breaking the new $164,000 record, and of course, helping the environment.
If you think this fishing side hustle opportunity suits you, visit pikeminnow.org.
