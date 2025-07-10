Art Weston’s Spotted Bass Sets Two IGFA World Records on Ultra-Light Line
Art Weston Lands Another Record-Breaking Fish
On February 13th, 2025, renowned fishing record-chaser Art Weston reeled in a world-record spotted bass on Toledo Bend Reservoir in Texas, guided by Austin Anderson. While perhaps not as visually stunning as his world-record giant Mille Lacs muskie or his many prehistoric monster alligator gar, this spotted bass is no less of a feat when you consider that he caught it on 1 pound test line.
Two Records, One Catch: All-Tackle and Line-Class Titles
Additionally, this world record ended up being a two-for-one. Weston’s spotted bass weighed 2 pounds, 8 ounces and he caught it on 1-pound test Sufix Ice Magic line. That means this one fish qualified for both the IGFA all-tackle world weight record (previously 2 pounds, 4 ounces), as well as the 2 pound test, line-class world record (previously 2 pounds, 0 ounces).
Guided by Austin Anderson on Toledo Bend Reservoir in Texas, Weston fished with a shiner on a j-hook, drop-shot rig. It was an exceptionally windy day, which complicated this ultra-light line record attempt and caused them to tuck deep into a cove where they found cover from the main lake gale. The fish struck and was landed relatively quickly. Anderson and Weston recorded the official size and weight of the fish and performed a trouble-free, successful live release.
Spotted Bass or Something Else? Accurate ID Matters for World Records
Spotted bass identification is often confused with other U.S. bass species: the largemouth, the Alabama, and the Guadalupe bass. The true spotted bass (Micropterus punctulatus) and the Alabama bass (Micropterus p. henshalli) are perhaps the most difficult to differentiate visually, but the Alabama bass can grow to over 10 pounds while a true spotted bass rarely reaches three pounds.
In Texas, where Guadalupe bass are found, they are often referred to as spotted bass. To make things even more confusing, true spotted bass, are often referred to as Kentucky bass.
Largemouth bass are the easiest to rule out as possible spotted bass, as the hinge of their jaw extends back beyond their eye when the mouth is closed (the other species’ jaws do not).
Other methods of recognizing the different bass species include counting lateral line scales, inspecting the surface of their tongue, identifying their dorsal fin connectivity, and the noting the geographical location of the catch. As a last resort, scale and fin clippings can be used to provide a DNA identification.
Weston’s Growing IGFA Legacy
With his Toledo Bend spotted bass marking his 92nd IGFA fishing world record, Art Weston continues to redefine what we know about fishing. Whether it’s alligator gar, muskie, or bass, his strategic approach, patience and persistence are changing the record books—one line-class at a time.