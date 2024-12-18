Fishing

Best Tip-Up Fishing for Northern Pike This Winter

Proven techniques and strategies to outsmart toothy predators under the ice

Joe Shead

Grabbing a toothy northern pike from beneath the ice—an exciting moment for any tip-up angler!
Grabbing a toothy northern pike from beneath the ice—an exciting moment for any tip-up angler! / Dreamstime.com | © Dave Willman | ID 50217571

Why Ice Fishing for Northern Pike Is a Winter Favorite

Summertime bass anglers may shun pike when they bite, but come winter, many anglers get excited about ice fishing for northern pike. And why not? They are widespread, aggressive and easy to catch. Although some species can become more difficult to catch in the winter, northern pike remain active under the ice. Plus, if you remove their pesky Y-bones, pike taken in cold water are tops on the table.

Angler kneeling on the ice to pull a northern pike through the fishing hole using a tip-up.
An angler retrieves a delicious winter northern pike caught on a tip-up. / Dreamstime.com | © Stephen Mcsweeny | ID 4038570

Best Locations to Set Your Tip-Ups for Pike

They patrol weedbeds, where they slash at perch, suckers and other slender prey. Finding and catching pike usually isn’t too hard. Start by checking weed edges, inside turns of weedbeds, along drop-offs and on weedy points. Pike are ambush predators, so if you find weeds, you will likely find their hunting grounds.

Most states allow multiple lines through the ice. Practicing a few of the best tip-up techniques is probably the best way to catch winter pike. In my home state of Wisconsin, the Beaver Dam tip-up has a cult-like following. But you can’t go wrong with the HT Enterprises Polar tip-up.

An HT Enterprises Polar tip-up is rigged with a live white sucker for northern pike ice fishing.
A 6-inch sucker rigged on an HT Enterprises Polar tip-up for northern pike. / Joe Shead

Choosing the Right Bait: Live vs. Dead Options

For average-sized northern pike, a lively 5- or 6-inch golden shiner or sucker is potent medicine. There are a number of ways to rig up. I like to use a pre-rigged setup. The Beaver Dam Liquid Steel Ice Leader is a great choice because the thin steel leader is less likely to spook fish than traditional steel leaders, but is still strong enough to prevent bite-offs. Some anglers incorporate a two-treble quick-strike rig as well. With either rig, you should be able to set the hook as soon as possible to prevent fish from swallowing the hook. I like to place the hook in the back, between the dorsal fin and the tail. Pike swallow their prey head-first, so placing the hook farther back makes fish easier to unhook and is less likely to hurt the fish.

Freshly caught northern pike displayed on the ice beside a tip-up, highlighting a classic ice fishing setup.
Tip-up success: A freshly caught northern pike on the ice, ready for the camera. / Joe Shead

Place a split shot or two above the leader to get the minnow down below the ice. I suspend the bait above the weed tops so it doesn’t get tangled in weeds and so it remains more visible to passing fish. Don’t worry about placing the bait too high; pike will swim up to grab a lively minnow.

For trophy-sized pike, especially later in the season, the old standby is a dead smelt fished just off the bottom. These oily baitfish are thought to have a strong smell that attracts pike. Alternatively, use a 10- to 12-inch sucker, dead or alive, to high-grade your catch.

An ice fishing angler holds a northern pike caught through the ice.
The author hoists a nice northern pike caught on a tip-up. / Joe Shead

Pro Tips for Catching Pike Through the Ice

One trick that has worked well when fish aren’t biting is to walk around your tip-up spread, especially when fishing on thin ice or in shallow water. Commotion on the ice seems to get fish moving, and a tip-up flag often pops just minutes after you take a stroll.

Winter Pike Fishing is Fun

Pike fishing in winter is simple and easy, and it’s a great social event. Set out a spread of tip-ups. Throw around a football or sit around a bonfire while awaiting a flag. And at the end of the day, you should have some tasty fillets to take home.

Joe Shead
JOE SHEAD

Joe Shead is an accomplished outdoor writer, hunter, fishing guide and multi-species angler from Minnesota who will fish for anything, even if it won't bite.

