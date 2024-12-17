Fishing

Staying on Top: Early Ice Fishing Safety and Tips

Exercise Caution to Ensure You Stay on the Right Side of the Ice

Joe Shead

A close call on thin ice—this view highlights the importance of early ice caution and preparedness. / dreamstime.com | Fedbul | 202767305

After putting away your boat for the winter, many anglers eagerly await the arrival of cold temperatures and ice thick enough to walk on. But don't jump the gun. Although early ice allows a return to angling and cooperative fish, taking a plunge through thin ice into near-freezing water could be deadly. 

What Makes Early Ice Fishing So Risky?

The old saying goes, "There's no such thing as safe ice." That's because in the natural world, water doesn't freeze as consistently and as solidly as it does in the controlled environment of your freezer. There are many variables at play, including wind, current, underwater springs and heat given off through the decaying process of organic material. I've seen open water in sub-zero temperatures where springs pumping out 50-degree groundwater counter-acted the bone-chilling air and broken through while walking through swampy cattails where the warm (and putrid) decaying process kept the ice from freezing solidly.

Yeah, yeah, warnings, we get it. But what is safe ice?

Author Joe Shead holding a freshly caught crappie, marking the start of his early ice fishing season. / Joe Shead

How to Determine Safe Ice Thickness for Fishing

The general rule is 4 inches of good, clear ice will hold an angler. Even so, you've got to use extreme caution. While a summer splash with a misstep at the boat launch is no big deal, you may be fighting for your life trying if you break through the ice into frigid water.

ICE SAFETY GUIDE -EXTRA SAFE VERSION
Some might argue these numbers might be overkill, but the risk just isn't worth it.

LESS THAN 4"

STAY OFF

4"

ANGLER

8"

SNOWMOBILE OR ATV

12"

SMALL TRUCK

20"

FULL-SIZE TRUCK

Checking ice thickness with a spud bar like the Eskimo Economy Chisel is a must before venturing too far. / Eskimo

Essential Safety Gear for Early Ice Fishing Trips

Bring along a spud bar like the Eskimo Economy Chisel and slam it into the ice as you walk, using it like a walking staff.  Note any changes in sounds upon impact, which could indicate changing ice conditions and thickness. And if you slam it through the ice in a single blow, stop immediately and backtrack. When the ice conditions deteriorate, always retrace your steps because you know the ice behind you held you once. Who knows about the ice that lies ahead?

Yeah, some would say 6 inches is safe ice for a snowmobile or ATV, but I'd feel a lot more comfortable waiting until there's at least 8 inches. And some will drive a light truck on 10 inches, but a foot of solid ice feels a lot better under me. And even then I'll be driving with the windows open for an emergency getaway, should my worst nightmare come true.

A risky move that's never worth it: Driving on questionably thin ice can be dangerous. The author recommends waiting for at least 12 inches of solid, stable ice before taking even a lighter truck out. / Dreamstime.com | © Naretev | ID 28837992

Early Ice Fishing Tactics: Where to Find Fish and What to Bring

On early ice, fishing is usually pretty simple. Find shallow weeds and you can catch fish with minimal gear. Often I'm sight fishing in less than 5 feet of water, so you can leave behind the electronics and possibly even an auger if the ice is thin enough that you can easily chip holes with a spud bar. Early ice lends itself to simplicity.

Several outerwear manufacturers offer ice suits that are designed to float. At this time of year, warmer temperatures may make a full suit uncomfortably warm. But Striker recently released their Shield Float Vest which offers the right amount of wind protection and thermal insulation, and best of all, it floats.

Ice fishing boots equipped with Yaktrax cleats ensure stability and prevent slips on slick, early-season ice. / Joe Shead

Early ice often means no snow, so traction is essential to keep you from slipping on the slick surface. I like my Yaktrax  Pro Traction Device because they slip on easily on the ice and can be removed in an instant when I'm back on concrete.

A simple rope can save your life, but it won't do you much good without someone to pull you out, so always fish with a partner on early ice.

Avoiding Thin Ice: Key Warning Signs and Hazards

One final note is to be careful about where you walk. Stay on clear, solid ice, which you can probably see if there's no snow. Stay away from plants or deadheads protruding through the ice because they hold heat, which can cause thin ice. Get out a little ways from shore for the same reason. And avoid areas with current or springs.

Safety ice picks, Yaktrax cleats, and a fresh bluegill mark a successful, safe day on early ice. / Joe Shead

Safety First for a Successful Ice Fishing Season

I understand the temptation to get out as soon as possible once lakes freeze because fish are shallow, hungry and easy to catch. But Mom always said no fish is worth dying for. It pains me to say it but she's probably right.

JOE SHEAD

Joe Shead is an accomplished outdoor writer, hunter, fishing guide and multi-species angler from Minnesota who will fish for anything, even if it won’t bite. Check out more of his work at goshedhunting.com and superiorexperiencecharters.com.

