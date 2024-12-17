Staying on Top: Early Ice Fishing Safety and Tips
After putting away your boat for the winter, many anglers eagerly await the arrival of cold temperatures and ice thick enough to walk on. But don't jump the gun. Although early ice allows a return to angling and cooperative fish, taking a plunge through thin ice into near-freezing water could be deadly.
What Makes Early Ice Fishing So Risky?
The old saying goes, "There's no such thing as safe ice." That's because in the natural world, water doesn't freeze as consistently and as solidly as it does in the controlled environment of your freezer. There are many variables at play, including wind, current, underwater springs and heat given off through the decaying process of organic material. I've seen open water in sub-zero temperatures where springs pumping out 50-degree groundwater counter-acted the bone-chilling air and broken through while walking through swampy cattails where the warm (and putrid) decaying process kept the ice from freezing solidly.
Yeah, yeah, warnings, we get it. But what is safe ice?
How to Determine Safe Ice Thickness for Fishing
The general rule is 4 inches of good, clear ice will hold an angler. Even so, you've got to use extreme caution. While a summer splash with a misstep at the boat launch is no big deal, you may be fighting for your life trying if you break through the ice into frigid water.
ICE SAFETY GUIDE -EXTRA SAFE VERSION
Some might argue these numbers might be overkill, but the risk just isn't worth it.
LESS THAN 4"
STAY OFF
4"
ANGLER
8"
SNOWMOBILE OR ATV
12"
SMALL TRUCK
20"
FULL-SIZE TRUCK
Essential Safety Gear for Early Ice Fishing Trips
Bring along a spud bar like the Eskimo Economy Chisel and slam it into the ice as you walk, using it like a walking staff. Note any changes in sounds upon impact, which could indicate changing ice conditions and thickness. And if you slam it through the ice in a single blow, stop immediately and backtrack. When the ice conditions deteriorate, always retrace your steps because you know the ice behind you held you once. Who knows about the ice that lies ahead?
Yeah, some would say 6 inches is safe ice for a snowmobile or ATV, but I'd feel a lot more comfortable waiting until there's at least 8 inches. And some will drive a light truck on 10 inches, but a foot of solid ice feels a lot better under me. And even then I'll be driving with the windows open for an emergency getaway, should my worst nightmare come true.
Early Ice Fishing Tactics: Where to Find Fish and What to Bring
On early ice, fishing is usually pretty simple. Find shallow weeds and you can catch fish with minimal gear. Often I'm sight fishing in less than 5 feet of water, so you can leave behind the electronics and possibly even an auger if the ice is thin enough that you can easily chip holes with a spud bar. Early ice lends itself to simplicity.
Several outerwear manufacturers offer ice suits that are designed to float. At this time of year, warmer temperatures may make a full suit uncomfortably warm. But Striker recently released their Shield Float Vest which offers the right amount of wind protection and thermal insulation, and best of all, it floats.
Early ice often means no snow, so traction is essential to keep you from slipping on the slick surface. I like my Yaktrax Pro Traction Device because they slip on easily on the ice and can be removed in an instant when I'm back on concrete.
A simple rope can save your life, but it won't do you much good without someone to pull you out, so always fish with a partner on early ice.
Avoiding Thin Ice: Key Warning Signs and Hazards
One final note is to be careful about where you walk. Stay on clear, solid ice, which you can probably see if there's no snow. Stay away from plants or deadheads protruding through the ice because they hold heat, which can cause thin ice. Get out a little ways from shore for the same reason. And avoid areas with current or springs.
Safety First for a Successful Ice Fishing Season
I understand the temptation to get out as soon as possible once lakes freeze because fish are shallow, hungry and easy to catch. But Mom always said no fish is worth dying for. It pains me to say it but she's probably right.