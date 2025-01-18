Big Baits for Big Crappies: Catching Winter Slabs with Lipless Crankbaits
For years, ice anglers were told they had to downsize to catch fish. Fish are cold blooded and their metabolism slows in winter, so we need to use tiny lures to catch these fickle feeders, we thought. Well, there may be some truth to that, but sometimes bigger is better.
Why Bigger Baits Work for Winter Crappies
Some anglers are now doing just the opposite. They are using large, aggressive baits to attract fish from long distances, and what they are discovering is sometimes big fish want big meals, regardless of the water temperature.
Top Lures: Rapala Rippin’ Rap and 13 Magic Man
Lipless baits like the Rapala Ultra Light Rippin' Rap and the 13 Fishing Micro Magic Man are large, aggressive baits that most anglers would assume are too large for crappies. But these large-profile lures put out a tight swimming vibration when ripped, and built-in rattles generate further fish-attracting power.
And if you think winter crappies will only take live minnows and barely move your bobber, think again. When a slab whacks one of these lures, you won’t need a spring bobber to detect a bite.
These lures, which resemble lipless crankbaits, do more than just draw in crappies with noise and vibration. They can actually be finessed to draw strikes from interested, but less-aggressive, fish.
Utilizing Electronics to Maximize Bites
Watch your electronics to determine the mood of the crappies. Crappies aren’t always going to be aggressive. If that’s the case, grab another rod rigged with a tungsten jig with a minnow or waxworm.
These large baits are easier to see on your electronics as well, especially when fishing in dense clouds of plankton where crappies often suspend.
If nothing else, the big lure can be used as an attractor to call curious crappies to you. Then you can get them to bite smaller, more traditional presentations.
Techniques for Getting Big Crappies to Bite
You can rip the lure and then when a fish shows up, you can pound it so it wiggles in place and then slowly raise it. When jigged in this manner, these lures wiggle like nervous minnows. Crappies usually strike as you lift the presentation upward.
Bigger Baits for Bigger Fish
One advantage of using these large ripping baits, in addition to calling in distant fish, is you’ll often hook the biggest, most aggressive fish in the school. Although you may still catch some smaller, aggressive fish, for the most part, this is a good way to high-grade your catch. The big ones are looking for a bigger meal.
In addition, these lures often catch other species as well, including walleyes, big perch and pike.
This Aggressive Ice Fishing Approach Can Really Pay
This winter, if you’re waiting for a nibble on your spring bobber that never comes, don’t be afraid to be aggressive. Ripping a large bait is a great way to find roaming crappies, which can see and feel these baits much better than tiny ice jigs. Although some anglers are hesitant to try these large lures, thinking they’re too aggressive for panfish, the worst it can do is scare a few fish. You may just be surprised by how effective they are.