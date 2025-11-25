Early Ice Fishing Hotspots: Where to Find Safe, Fish-Filled First Ice

If you're an ice fishing fan like me, no doubt you count down the seconds until ice first locks up the underwater world. You'd rather stare down an 8-inch hole in the ice than at a 50-inch TV in your living room and the quiet hum of an ice fishing sonar is music to your ears. Fortunately, early ice forms in pretty predictable places. If your ice gear is prepped and you know where to look, you can find safe ice sooner than you think and put yourself on some of the hottest action of the entire season.

Why Early Ice Fishing Is So Good

There's nothing quite like first ice! For one thing, it's so exciting to get back on the hard water. Despite the cold and the wind, I really enjoy ice fishing. But also, the first-ice bite tends to be really good! What's not to love about pulling aggressive fish through thin ice over shallow water?

The first ice to form is generally on shallow waters. Larger, deeper bodies of water cool down slower. And places with current are also tardy to freeze. Here are some top choices for early ice.

Ponds: Among the First Ice Fishing Spots to Lock Up Each Winter

Small ponds are sometimes only good at first ice. Later, fish get lethargic or the pond may even freeze out. | Joe Shead

Small ponds really shine early in the season. They are among the first places to freeze, given their small, shallow nature. Plus, in many cases, they are lightly fished (although there are a lot of ponds in state parks or urban areas that receive heavy fishing pressure).

In my experience, ponds take a nosedive as winter wears on, ice thickens and oxygen levels sag. Areas that provide plenty of action in December won't yield a bite by February. But ponds are excellent first-ice choices.

River Backwaters: Safe, Shallow, First Ice for Panfish and Pike

Expansive river backwaters are productive first-ice spots. They tend to be shallow with minimal or no current. They often harbor pike, panfish and other species. | Joe Shead

Back in my college days, I learned to fish river backwaters because that's what was handy. These areas were usually less than 5 feet deep and off the main channel, so current was nonexistent and they froze early. These backwater areas are reliable producers of bluegills, crappies, perch and northern pike. Sometimes they yield bass and walleyes as well. Mississippi River backwaters in the northern reaches of the river are famous for their jumbo perch. They give up a lot of other species as well. Like ponds, they tend to be best early on and the activity slows down as fish get lethargic or move to areas with a little more current.

Shallow Lakes: Fast-Freezing Waters That Get You Fishing Sooner

This early December walleye came from Minnesota's sprawling Red Lake. Despite the lake's size, it has a maximum depth of only 15 feet and it freezes before most of the other large lakes in the state. | Joe Shead

Although there are plenty of large, destination waters where I live in Minnesota like Mille Lacs or Lake of the Woods, in the early season, ice anglers flock to small bodies of water because they may freeze a couple weeks sooner than the big water. A notable exception is Minnesota's Red Lake, which is the largest lake within Minnesota. It freezes quickly because of its far-north setting and its shallow nature. Although it spans over 119,000 acres, it has a maximum depth of just 15 feet, attracting throngs of anglers from around the state, itching to get on the ice to capitalize on its excellent walleye fishing.

Red Lake is an anomaly, however. Most people seeking first ice go to small, shallow lakes. Some of these might get fished early, then passed over in favor of larger destination waters once those lakes freeze. Again, think small and shallow and you may be able to get on the ice a week or two earlier than on larger waters.

Protected Coves and Bays: First-Ice Locations on Big Lakes

Sheltered coves and bays on larger water often freeze sooner than the main lake. While they can be great early ice bets, be careful of open water on the main lake. | Joe Shead

Even on big lakes, sometimes shallow protected bays will lock up while the rest of the lake remains open. One such lake I fish has an artificially dug bay that was created just to build more high-dollar lake homes. It freezes early, however -- often by late November -- and provides good fishing for pike, perch and bluegills. A word of caution, however. If you're fishing a frozen bay adjacent to open water, there's always the possibility of being blown out onto the main lake on an iceberg, so watch the wind and use common sense.

Early Ice Safety Tips Every Angler Must Follow

Ice picks are mandatory gear for venturing out on early ice. A pair of ice creepers can help you keep your footing on glare ice as well. | Joe Shead

Speaking of caution, I can't emphasize enough the need for caution at first ice. By nature, you're walking on very thin ice. Make sure you're on at least 4 inches of good clear ice. Avoid shorelines with cattails or other aquatic vegetation because the decomposition process gives off heat, creating thin ice.



Always carry a spud bar and slam it into the ice as you walk to check the ice's thickness. If it breaks through in one swing, retreat back the way you came. Always carry ice picks and a rope and fish with a partner if possible. And keep your cell phone in a plastic bag to keep it dry if you fall through and need to call for help. Also, ice creepers are essential when fishing on glare ice early in the season to keep you from slipping.

Early Ice Fishing Safety Checklist:

Spud bar

Ice cleats

Ice picks

Throw rope

Flotation bibs/jacket

Waterproof case for phone

Fish with a partner

Enjoy the First Ice, But Always Respect It

Early ice can bring some of the best fishing of the entire winter. The fish eat aggressively and there’s usually less angling pressure. What’s not to love?



By focusing your efforts on small, shallow, protected areas, and always keeping safety as your number one priority, you can be catching them through the ice long before the big lakes lock up. Be very alert and aware of every step you take on early ice, but choose your spots wisely and enjoy the thrill of your first fish of the ice season.

You Might Also Like These Fishing Stories: