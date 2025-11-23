Ice Fishing Gear Checklist: Prep Early for Your Best Hardwater Season Yet

The difference between a perfect first day on the ice and a frozen disaster can be determined by what you do right now, long before the first ice forms. Ice anglers wait impatiently for that first safe ice, but if your gear isn’t ready, you’re going to regret it. Get everything in order while there’s still time, and make this your most productive hardwater season yet.

Ice fishing is the perfect way to get your angling fix during the long and cold months of winter. | Justin Hoffman

This easy-to-follow gear guide covers all of your ice fishing essentials - and highlights what prep work or maintenance needs to be done for each before the season commences.

Ice Fishing Shelters: What to Inspect Before First Ice

True story. A number of years ago I dug out my two-man ice fishing shelter the day before heading off for the first outing of the season. It had been stored in my parent's outdoor shed, placed there at the end of the previous season, but little did I know that a family of mice would take up residency. Not only was a full nest found inside the folded down hut - but a multitude of gaping holes in the fabric as well. Suffice to say, I didn't fish the following morning. (I still kick myself for not prepping that hut weeks earlier.)

Ice fishing shelters should get a thorough inspection weeks before you hit the hardwater for the first time. | Justin Hoffman

Does the shelter fabric have any holes or rips?

Are the zippers working smoothly?

Any cracks or tears in the windows?

Is the built-in sled damage-free and are tow ropes sturdy?

Are the seat(s) working properly and any applicable cushions free of damage?

Do the interior lights (if applicable) work?

Are the ice anchors and hammer accounted for and do you have a shovel?

Do you have an ID tag or hut license (if applicable)?

Ice Fishing Augers: Pre-Season Maintenance Checklist

There's no worse feeling in the world than hitting the ice for the first time of the season to discover your ice fishing auger won't start. Whether you use a gas or electric auger, always fire it up at the house weeks before your maiden trip. If there are any issues you'll have more than enough time to rectify them. Here are a few more tips for smooth drilling.

Ice fishing augers can make or break your day on the hardwater. Ensure they're in good working order prior to your first trip. | Justin Hoffman

Gas Auger

Is the gas tank topped up (and a travel jerry can) as well as oil levels?

Have you installed fresh spark plugs for the season?

Are blades sharp and solidly attached?

Any frays on the starting cord?

Are all bolts and screws tight?

Do any lubrication points need oil or grease?

Do you have a spare blade?

Electric Auger

Are the batteries fully charged? Do you have a spare(s)?

Are blades sharp and solidly attached?

Do any lubrication points need oil or grease?

Do you have a spare blade?

Hand Auger

Are the blades sharp and solidly attached?

Are all bolts and screws tight?

Do any lubrication points need oil or grease?

Do you have a spare blade?

Ice Fishing Electronics and Heaters: Cold-Weather Prep to Keep You Fishing

To help find fish and keep you toasty warm, electronics and heaters are mainstays for most ice anglers. Here's a checklist to make sure both are ready for the ice.

Follow these prep tips to make sure your ice fishing electronics and heaters are up to snuff for the start of the season. | Justin Hoffman

Electronics

Are batteries fully charged?

Are terminals corrosion-free and greased?

Do all functions work on the unit?

Are cables and wires all secure?

Is the transducer float system or mounting arm in good working condition?

Is the screen clean?

Is the fabric or plastic case rip-free and undamaged?

Heaters

Does the unit start and stay on?

Do you have full as well as spare propane canisters or tanks?

Are all connections tights?

Does the auto shut off work?

Ice Fishing Lures: Tune-Up Tips Before the Season Starts

The money makers when it comes to hooking walleye, perch, or pike, ice fishing lures need a thorough prep session pre-season. And if it means 'having' to buy a few more lures for the hardwater tackle bag, well, I think we can all get behind that.

Ice fishing lures need to be in perfect working order to give you your best chances of hooking and landing fish. | Justin Hoffman

Did you lose any lures during the previous season that need to be replaced?

Do you have sufficient lure choices to cover the species you plan on targeting this season?

Have you sharpened all lure hooks?

Do any hooks need replacing?

Are all split rings intact and functioning?

Do you have hooks and terminal tackle for live bait rigs?

Are quick-strike rigs (if applicable) tangle-free and not frayed?

Ice Rods, Reels & Tip-Ups: Essential Pre-Season Gear Inspection

Organizing and prepping ice fishing rods, reels, and tip ups is paramount for ensuring a smooth and stress-free outing on the ice. Small steps to take in the off-season can pay off big time with a banner day of fish on the opener.

The author admires a dandy walleye caught on his first outing of the 2024 ice fishing season. | Justin Hoffman

Ice Fishing Rods

Are all rods in your arsenal free of cracks or damage?

Do all line guides have ceramic inserts?

Are reel seats tight and secure?

Are cork grips free of grime and clean?

Is your rod tote organized?

Ice Fishing Reels

Does line need replacing? If not, are spools filled to capacity?

Are drags smooth?

Does the reel need to be oiled or greased?

Is the reel securely attached to reel seat?

Tip-Ups

Are all parts secure and working properly?

Is leader line in good shape?

Are line knots secure with no frays in leader/line?

Are bells (if applicable) accounted for?

Miscellaneous Ice Gear: Safety & Support Items You Can’t Forget

Nothing beats a fresh catch of perch while ice fishing - ready for the frying pan. | Justin Hoffman

Do you have the following items in your ice fishing kit and are they all free of damage and working correctly?

Minnow bucket and net

Ice picks

Head lamp/flashlight

Ice hole scoop

Boot cleats

Pliers

Scale/measuring tape

Jaw spreaders

Safety rope and whistle

First aid kit

Plastic bags (if keeping fish)

The Joys of Ice Fishing: Why Early Prep Pays Off

Ice fishing is the perfect winter hobby for anglers of all ages. | Justin Hoffman

Ice fishing is one of winter’s great joys, blending skill, patience, and the satisfaction of a day spent fishing. Time spent organizing and making plans now, before the lakes freeze, means more fishing and less fighting gear when that first cold snap finally hits. Dial your gear in early, stay safe, and get ready for your best ice season yet.

Here's to a safe and fruitful ice fishing season for all.