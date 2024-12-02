Top 10 Walleye Fishing Gifts for 2024
Looking for the perfect gift for the walleye angler in your life? You’re in luck! As a lifelong fisherman, I’ve compiled a real list—no AI-generated filler stories here—of my personal, tried-and-true favorites. These are the tools, gear, and accessories I use, love, and strongly recommend.
With Christmas just around the corner, this guide has everything you need to support your favorite walleye fisherman’s fishing passion. From practical must-haves to unique finds your fishing friends will genuinely use and enjoy, here are my Top 10 Walleye Fishing Gifts ranging from just $25 up to nearly $500.
1.) Church Tackle TX-12 Mini Planer Board
It’s hard to deny that trolling for walleyes is one of the most efficient ways to catch them. And Church Tackle’s famous "The Walleye Board" has long been a favorite of walleye trollers everywhere. But over the past several years there’s been a growing trend, kind of on the down low, among top-level walleye guides. They’re now running the smaller, TX-12 Mini planer boards because they’re easier for fish retrieval, spread management, and reduce strain on their equipment, but they’re completely capable of pulling most walleye-sized baits. (Est. Retail -$31.96)
2.) Shimano Tekota A-300 Line Counter Reel
There’s a reason this Tekota Line Counter has long considered the gold standard among walleye trollers. The good thing about this as a gift for a walleye fisherman is, if they don’t have one, they’d love one, and if they already have one, they’d love another one. There’s always room in a walleye troller’s arsenal for this compact, workhorse of a reel, with plenty line capacity, smooth drag, an accurate line counter and a clicker. This is a great walleye trolling reel that does everything well and lasts for years. (Est. Retail $219)
3.) Toadfish Stowaway Fillet System
Toadfish is a mostly saltwater company from the Charleston, South Carolina area, but I’ve been using a lot of their gear for freshwater fishing. I promise you the walleye don’t know the difference, and this company’s salty focus means all of their fishing tools are absolutely built to last. The super handy, clever Stowaway Fillet System combines a high-end, ergonomic, Folding Fillet Knife with a convenient, Stowaway Cutting Board in a compact, neoprene case that fits easily into boat boxes, tackle bags, or kitchen drawers. (Est. Retail $96)
4.) Striker Shield Float Vest
Here’s a piece of clothing for anglers and outdoor lovers that seems long overdue. With the right amount of wind blocking protection and thermal insulation, the Shield Float Vest is perfect for any cold weather activity. And best of all, it floats! - ensuring peace of mind around open water or ice. It’s a practical 3-season option for whichever outdoor adventure you choose. (Est. Retail $129)
5.) Church Tackle TX-007 Stern Planer
It’s surprising how few anglers trolling for walleye are aware of these. Church Tackle Stern Planers can help you catch the fish you may be missing. They’re great for trolling congested areas and for more effective contour trolling along drop offs, contour lines, reef edges and weed lines. Especially when trolling shallower water, your boat may spook fish off of cover and out to the sides of the boat. Those fish will return to their feeding spot shortly after your boat has passed, just in time to find the baits behind your stern planers just passing through. (Est. Retail -$22.97)
6.) AFTCO Adapt Tactical Phase Change Performance Shirt
AFTCO is known for their super high-quality protective sun gear, and this Adapt Tactical Phase Change line is pretty special. It’s made with a highly innovative bio-based “Phase Change” fabric that intelligently reacts to changes in body temperature with dynamic cooling and warming. Pretty crazy, right? I just know it keeps me comfy and protected from long days in the sun.
7.) YETI The Rambler French Press
Yes, this item isn’t specifically for walleye fishing, but if your walleye angler is anything like me, they probably enjoy a great cup of coffee on the way to the launch ramp. I’ve used this French Press every morning for the past several months and I love it. Unlike my old, standard French Press, this one has a locking lid, a tightly sealed plunger, and YETI double-wall vacuum insulation to keep your coffee hotter longer. And like most YETI products, it offers amazing design and build quality that make it deeply satisfying to use. It’s somehow feels 100% bomb-proof and rugged, and at the same time, refined and precise. And if you find yourself with a little extra budget and an overwhelming feeling of generosity, add a matching 14oz. Rambler Stackable Mug. (Est. Retail $130)
8.) Fenwick Eagle Walleye Telescopic Trolling Rod
Fenwick made a big push this past year to reclaim its share of the high-end fishing rod market. The Fenwick Eagle Walleye Telescopic Trolling Rod, is part of the redesigned Eagle series. They feature a blend of 24 and 30 Ton intermediate and high-modulus graphite to deliver exceptional sensitivity and crisp actions for all applications. These new rods offer a premium walleye rod experience at a price point that keeps it realistic to equip your entire trolling arsenal. (Est. Retail $109.95)
9.) Bajio Caballo Reader Fishing Sunglasses
While I was fortunate enough to live the first 45-or-so years of my life with perfect vision, every year since gets a little less perfect—especially when attempting small, close-up work, like tying knots. As I've spoken with my fishing peers, I’ve learned I’m not alone. It was truly a great day when I learned polarized, reader, sunglasses for fishing are available from one of my favorite sunglass brands, Bajio. Not only do the Bajio Caballo Readers have a bifocal lens with magnifying readers on the bottom, they’re also super cool looking. But I would say the most standout feature of all of the Bajio glasses I’ve tried, is that the lenses are noticeably, almost shockingly, clear and refined. These Caballo polarized reader sunglasses have proven to be one the best upgrades I’ve made to my fishing gear in years. (Est. Retail $229)
10.) Rugged Road 115 Cooler
If you’re catching a lot of walleye, for most guys that means you’re going to keep a lot of walleye. For them, consider the ultimate, portable, high-performance, oversized cooler, the Rugged Road 115. Obviously, ice-retention is fantastic at 7+ days, but what makes this cooler really unique is the fact that it is literally half the weight of comparable, premium coolers. When you’re talking about a cooler this size, that’s a big deal. In fact, this Rugged Road Cooler took the “Best of Category” award for Hard and Soft Coolers at the 2024 ICAST fishing industry trade show. (East. Retail $479)